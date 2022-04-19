Watch Sergio Perez Drive His Red Bull F1 Car Through NYC and Miami

The inaugural Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix is happening in just 19 days now—or at least that’s the plan unless some locals get their way—and some of F1’s biggest names are busy promoting America’s newest grand prix. Mexican racing driver Sergio Perez is doing exactly that today, with the release of a hilarious video that portrays him “road-tripping” to Miami all the way from New York City. His ride of choice? The Red Bull RB7 F1 car.

First, let’s get this out of the way: Checo doesn’t actually drive the F1 car all the way down the eastern seaboard, of course. And sure, every single second of the 11-minute video (yes, the length matches Checo’s racing number) is carefully staged and choreographed, but that doesn’t mean it’s not highly entertaining. From getting a parking ticket in Manhattan’s China Town to encountering a massive alligator in the Florida Everglades, Checo has to deal with all kinds of silly situations on his way to the “Miami International Autodrome,” which is a very fancy nickname for the Miami Dolphin Stadium’s parking lot.

Red Bull

The clip is good enough for me to actually encourage you to spend precious minutes of your life watching this, but in case you don’t want to do that, here’s the summary. It all starts with a misunderstanding between Checo and Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner, which leads Checo to believe he had to be at the Miami track “today,” instead of “in May.” As a result, he summons his pit crew in a very Anchorman-like fashion and heads out to the rain-soaked streets of NYC where he whips the car around famous landmarks on his way to a store to grab a Red Bull drink. Because ad placement, of course.

For what it’s worth, you should know that this particular car isn’t Checo’s actual F1 car—per the F1 they’re not allowed to do that. The RB7 dates back to the 2011 season, which explains why the video features these gorgeous screams from the Renault V8 engine revving to a stratospheric rev limiter.

Red Bull

After getting a parking ticket in China Town, Checo magically pops up on a dirt road in the Everglades which is coincidentally blocked by what Red Bull describes as an “11-foot-long alligator.” Luckily, Red Bull athlete and professional wakeboarder/barefoot water-skier Parks Bonifay manages to shoo the away creature and hooks up a line to the back of the F1 car. Now, I’m not sure if this is the first case of barefoot water-skiing while being pulled by an F1 car, but there’s a good chance that it is.

The video wraps up with Checo arriving at the site of the upcoming Miami F1 Grand Prix, where he proceeds to do a few runs through some sectors of the track—which admittedly look unfinished, but then again, it’s unclear when this was filmed. The final scene shows Horner finally getting a hold of Perez through the stadium’s jumbotron, and explaining that he’s only a wee bit early to Miami.

Sure, it’s a cheesy flick but I can appreciate Red Bull’s initiative to let loose and bring a smile to old and new F1 fans alike. That, after all, is all that matters. Don’t forget, the Miami race is coming up and The Drive will have boots on the ground, so stay tuned for the latest from F1’s newest destination.

