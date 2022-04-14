If we could give you senior editor Tony Markovich, you’d never need to worry about the tool selection in your garage. He fixes everything! Unfortunately, Tony’s busy working on his Opel GT, and neither of them is currently available. Instead, we’ve scoured the web to find you deals on the fundamental tools you need to get a lot of DIY automotive jobs done.
There are two standouts on offer today that have a few of us itching to Add to Cart. You can pick up a do-it-all mechanic’s tool set and a five-piece power-tool combo kit, which together could help you tackle most mechanical tasks. If you opt to buy these two sets today, you’ll save a grand total of $300. If you’ve already got your power tools and other handy basics, we found a few more deals to help you round out your garage.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Husky Mechanic’s Tool Set (270 piece) for $129 at Home Depot
- Milwaukee 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Drill Driver, Impact Driver, Ratchet, Recip Saw, Multitool Combo Kit for $259 at Home Depot
- AstroAi Digital Multimeter for $32.99 at Amazon
- RockDig 74-Piece Heat-Shrink Tubing for $12.89 at Amazon
- EPAuto Half-Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench for $32.97 at Amazon
- Telescoping Magnet Tool, 20 Pounds for $8.99 at Amazon
- Irwin Hammer, 16 Ounces for $9.99 at Amazon
- Gearwrench Half-Inch Drive Flex Handle/Breaker Bar for $41.99 at Amazon
- Pro-Lift Three-Ton Heavy-Duty Floor Jack, Jack Stands and Creeper Combo for $172.73 at Amazon
- Needle Nose Pliers, Six Inch for $7.99 at Amazon
- Irwin Vise-Grip Six- and Seven-Inch Locking Pliers for $35.03 at Walmart
- Craftsman Screwdriver Set, Eight Pieces for $21.98 at Amazon
- LED Work Light for 19.99 at Amazon