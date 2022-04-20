The second-generation of the Subaru BRZ, along with its Toyota GR86 cousin, has received much praise since its launch last year. Bringing more power to the table while retaining the joyous handling characteristics was a surefire way to create a winner with enthusiasts. Pricing for the 2023 model year BRZ has now been announced, as reported by Motor1.

Manual models have been hiked up $660 for the new model year, while cars equipped with the automatic gearbox have gone up $560 in turn. In both cases, $60 of the price rise comes from the destination fee of $1020, up from $960 previously.

The new pricing structure means the BRZ Premium starts at $29,615 for the six-speed manual, stepping up to $31,115 for the six-speed auto. Meanwhile, the higher-spec BRZ Limited now begins at $32,115 for the manual, or $33,815 for the auto.

The 2023 model continues with the same 2.4-liter boxer four, good for 228 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque. Compared to the 197 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of the 2.0-liter engine in the first-generation car, it may not sound like much. However, with the slight bump in power and torque, along with the elimination of the old model’s infamous torque dip, the new engine goes a long way to livening up the platform.

The 2023 model gets variable intermittent windshield wipers across the range. Perhaps most excitingly, they come with a “new speed-sensing mist feature” sure to exhilarate wiper enthusiasts the world over. The Drive has reached out to Subaru for more details regarding the wipers and will update accordingly.

Automatic models are blessed with Subaru’s EyeSight hardware, which includes adaptive cruise, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking features. LED headlights are standard across the range, too. Notably, even the base trim comes with a Torsen rear differential as standard.

Stepping up to the Limited trim adds 18-inch wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport 4s, compared to the 17-inch alloys on the base model. There are also heated exterior mirrors as well as two speakers added to the audio system. The Limited trim also includes additional driver-assist features, such as rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot warning, and lane-keeping assist.

Overall, though, the only real new features for 2023 are the fancy wipers and, in Subaru’s words, “new adaptive control and steering wheel paddle-shift control switches” for the automatic-equipped models. Realistically, then, much of the price bump is likely down to inflation and supply chain cost increases, rather than to cover the cost of new equipment.

Still, the Subaru BRZ, along with its Toyota body double, seems to be a car that just keeps getting better with each minor revision—though this could be the most minor yet. Subaru might still be holding out on that idealized turbo model that some are still dreaming of, but as far as a cheap, affordable sports car goes, the BRZ is still out there delivering day in, day out.

Got a tip? Let the author know: lewin@thedrive.com