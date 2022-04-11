If you’re suffering from a case of the Mondays, know that The Drive’s commerce team has got you covered. After an exciting weekend at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, it’ll be nearly two weeks until there’s another Formula One or MotoGP race to keep us entertained. Until then, turn your focus to your garage. You’re sure to find a bargain here that’ll help you take your automotive or home DIY project to the next level. There are tons of flash sales and digital coupons getting us excited today, so you might get a discount on the tools you’ve been eyeballing.

Michelin Pilot Sport 4S, Discount Tire Direct

Anyone who knows a thing or two about cars understands the importance of fresh rubber. It’s a game changer. Hopefully, the temperature is rising in your neck of the woods, and you’re driving over fewer rain-soaked roads. It’s time to swap out your all-season tires for ones with better grip. Discount Tire Direct is having a flash sale, meaning you can save up to $110 on select sets of four tires. Be quick because this sale ends Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Motorcycle 1,000-pound steel lift, Harbor Freight

Spring is an exciting time for me. It’s when I tend to get back on the roads for some spirited riding. Part of the excitement of getting back on my bike comes from working on it and getting it ready for the street. Right now, you can pick up the Pittsburgh Motorcycle 1,000-pound steel lift for just $499.99 with a digital coupon, saving you $100. If you want to get more involved in your bike’s general maintenance, this lift will make life a lot easier.

Milwaukee 12-Volt Cordless Brushed Two-Tool Drill and Impact Driver Kit, Ace Hardware

Another deal to pay special attention to today is for all DIYers. Ace Hardware is having a 24-hour flash sale today, just use the code APR11 to save 10 percent off selected regular-priced items.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

12,000-Pound Winch with Wire Rope for $299.99 at Harbor Freight

Ristow Extra-Long Car Door Step for $21.44 at Amazon (Promo code 45KQSG3F)

Hyper Tough Waterproof Cargo Tray Bag with Security Straps for $39.00 at Walmart

Bestek 500-Watt Power Inverter DC 12-Volt to 110-Volt AC Converter for $32.99 at Amazon (Promo code QXQTMIWA)

BESTEK 300-Watt Power Inverter for $22.99 at Amazon (Promo code PFS9GE2S)

Nilight Six-Piece Rocker Switches with Six Sets Jumper Wires Set for $18.62 at Amazon

Gooacc Nylon Bumper Shield Retainer and Double-End Christmas Tree Retainers Clips for $8.90 at Amazon

Get a $25 Coupon With Any Purchase of More Than $200 at JPCycles

Ridgid 18-Volt Octane Brushless Cordless Circular Saw for $99.00 at Home Depot

Harbor Freight Tools Coupons Good Through April 23

Mechanic’s Tool Set, 225 Pieces for $99.99 at Harbor Freight

Fully Polished SAE and Metric Combination Wrench Set for $14.99 at Harbor Freight

Wera Click-Torque Torque Wrench for $205.79 at Amazon

Lexivon Half-Inch-Drive Click Torque Wrench for $39.97 at Amazon

Strongway Double-Locking Three-Ton Jack Stands, 6,000-Pound Capacity for $29.99 at Northern Tool

Bosch 44-Piece Impact Tough Screwdriving System Set for $16.79 at Amazon

Etekcity Infrared Thermometer Non-Contact Digital Lasergrip for $20.99 at Amazon

3M Rugged Comfort Quick-Latch Reusable Respirator for $13.46 at Amazon

Vanguard Alta Pro Aluminum Tripod for $99.99 at Amazon

Rokinon Cine Full-Frame Cine Lens for Canon for $269.00 at Amazon

GoPro Sleeve and Lanyard for $5.99 at Amazon

DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo Drone Quadcopter with Camera 4K Video 8K Hyperlapse for $789.00 at Amazon

20-Percent Off Large Selection of SOG Knives and Tools at SOG

Kershaw Comeback Folding Stainless Drop-Point Blade Pocket Knife for $24.95 at eBay

Full Motion TV Wall Mount with Height Setting, Fits Most 37- to 75-Inch LED TVs for $17.59 at Amazon (Digital Coupon and Promo Code 50RSFZXG)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99 at Amazon

Vizio 55-Inch Class M Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color SmartCast Smart TV for $398.00 at Walmart

Vizio 50-Inch Class M6 Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED SmartCast Smart TV for $328.00 at Walmart

Toshiba 75-Inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa for $899.99 at Best Buy

Amazon Echo Dot for $39.99 at Amazon

Yamaha Natural Sound Integrated Stereo Amplifier for $649.95 at Amazon

AKG Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Universal Mic/Remote for $38.99 at eBay

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses Blue-Light Filtering and Polarized Sunglass Lenses WIth Built-In Mic and Speakers for $59.99 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41-mm Midnight Aluminum Case for $329.99 at Target

Apple Watch Series 7 Gps, 45-mm Midnight Aluminum Case for $459.99 at Target

Woods Outdoor Multiple-Outlet Extension Cord for $6.68 at Amazon

Thrustmaster Racing Wheel and Magnetic Pedals, Magnetic Paddle Shifters, Dynamic Force Feedback for $476.82 at Amazon

Logitech G Pro Flight Switch Panel and G Pro Flight Throttle Quadrant for $139.98 at Amazon

Logitech G Pro Flight Radio Panel and G Pro Flight Multi Panel for $259.13 at Amazon

GameStop Spring Sale on Video Games, Collectibles, and Accessories

$50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card for $44.99 at Amazon (Digital Code)