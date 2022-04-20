At Least One Rich Person Is Buying This $1.5M Ram 1500-Based Luxury Sedan

The Aznom Palladium isn’t a vehicle for the timid—or maybe even the tasteful, for that matter. It’s an Italian coachbuilt sedan that’s based on a Ram pickup truck, of all things, with 710 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and looks only an oligarch could love. However, for a certain Aznom customer, too much just wasn’t enough, which is why they asked for a bespoke Palladium with a bigger engine and even more power.

Before now, the Palladium had used a 5.7-liter twin-turbo V8 that made 710 horsepower and 701 pound-feet of torque. However, for this specific customer, Aznom threw that out for a twin-turbocharged, 6.4-liter Hemi V8. Now, the Palladium makes 850 horsepower and 774 lb-ft of torque, which is a lot more than the 702-hp Ram TRX makes. Aznom won’t release any performance figures for this particular Palladium but the lesser 710 horsepower car is said to hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 130 mph. Aznom did provide a new top speed figure, though—155 mph.

The V8 receives a pretty substantial overhaul from its Dodge and Ram roots, too. Rather than just slapping some turbos on the Hemi, Aznom fitted it with forged pistons, reinforced nimonic valve springs, upgraded camshafts, a specific headgasket, air-to-water intercoolers, and upgraded fuel injectors. I’d wager to say that whoever ordered this might not be so interested in the minutiae of mechanical upgrades, but nevertheless, it’s got ’em.

As for the rest of the Palladium, it remains the same, which means it still looks like an apartment building with wheels. It’s hard to understand why Aznom used a pickup truck as the basis for the Palladium sedan, rather than an SUV, but the proportions are unlike almost anything else on the road.

Inside, you can tell the front of the cabin is based on a Ram as it maintains the same steering wheel, digital gauges, Uconnect infotainment system, and dash-mounted rotary gear selector dial. However, the materials have all been upgraded aggressively, with the seats being covered in what I can only describe as H.R. Giger alien skin.

Aznom is only going to build ten Palladiums—nine of which will have the 5.7-liter V8 and just one with the 6.4-liter Hemi—with prices starting at $1.5 million.

