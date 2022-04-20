Check Out the VW Golf Parts on the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghinis don’t excite me unless I’m driving one. I see them a bit too much around my hometown of Los Angeles, especially as rental cars for wannabe flex-lords cruising up and down Melrose Avenue. But something interesting jumped into my retinas when I decided to peruse a Huracán STO at a local car gathering: The Lamborghini Huracán uses the brake and throttle pedals from the lowly Volkswagen GTI.

Lamborghini

With the recent release of the Huracán Tecnica, the newest of the rear-wheel-driven 631-horsepower descendants of the all-wheel-drive downforce-laden Performante, this discovery prompted me to dig deeper into the parts that the Huracán shares with the GTI or other Volkswagen Auto Group cars.

Chris Rosales

Sleuthing through the Lambo parts catalog feels extremely familiar to anyone who has owned and worked on a Volkswagen. All the part numbers are in the same XXX YYY ZZZ AA format in which XXX is the main engine or model code, YYY is the group and subassembly code, ZZZ is the part number, and AA is a revision code. The throttle pedal part number is 1K1 723 503 AN. For the most supreme of nerds, 1K0, 1K1, or similar is the code for the Mk5 Volkswagen Golf, known internally as 1K, that came out in 2006, and it is a floor-hinged pedal used until 2014. For the 2015 Mk7 Golf, VW switched to a top-hinged pedal.

Diving deeper into the parts catalog, I searched fruitlessly for more obvious parts sharing. Ultimately, I found a healthy crop of mechanical commonality but nothing as great as a Huracán having the gas pedal from a Mk6 GTI. Still, it has some interesting engine parts that are shared or closely related.

Looking at the ignition system of the Huracán, it uses similar ignition coils to a first-generation EA888 engine, but they are slightly shorter in the Huracán application, part number 077 905 115 T. These are not the coils that a lot of folks (including myself) call R8 coils or “red top” coils on Mk5 and Mk6 GTIs. That is 06E 905 115 G, and they belong on early 5.2-liter V10s like on the Gallardo and first-generation R8.

Just beneath those ignition coils are the exact same spark plugs that go in seemingly every Volkswagen ever, including my Mk6 GTI. Even if you get them genuine from a Lambo dealer parts counter, they still have “VW AG” stamped on them. No point in fixing something that isn’t broken. The part number is 06H 905 601 C for those bad boys.

Then the normal corporate stuff is shared. Volkswagen G13 coolant fills the cavernous passageways of the V10, as does normal VW DSG fluid in its exotic dual-clutch gearbox. The EA888 knock sensors also live on the V10, as well as a crank position sensor that has been repurposed into a gearbox position sensor.

The chain drive of the V10 looks identical to the infamous Audi 4.2 V8. Audi

I did find some interesting commonalities with the Audi inline-five engine, known as EA855 or more simply as 07K because of its part number prefix. The Huracán uses the same or similar fuel injectors as an Audi RS3, but other shared parts were harder to come by. Visually, it’s obvious the engines definitely come from the same family, but the V10 cylinder heads appear to have larger CNC-ported ports than the inline-five. The sharp-eyed amongst you will have noticed the V10 using a 07L prefix, suspiciously close to 07K.

The truth of the matter is that the V10 shares a lot with the infamous 4.2L V8 engine, including its Rube Goldberg-esque timing chain system, inlet and exhaust valves, and other engine internals, at least for the early Huracáns and R8s. Late cars (post Performante) got an update and no parts catalog lists any numbers for the updated stuff, except for the Performante/STO/Tecnica cylinder heads.

But no, it seems you cannot put the V10 head on your RS3. Sorry to break the bad news! You can, however, drive your Mk5 or Mk6 GTI with the knowledge that your throttle pedal is good enough for the latest and greatest supercars. I can’t wait to ruin Huracán owners’ lives with this factoid.