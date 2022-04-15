It’s easy to be surprised that Friday returns at the end of the workweek. I’m guilty of it, but is it really something to get all that pumped about? Sure, we get a few days off work, but we also have tasks around the house that need to get done between now and Monday. There’s nothing worse than that dose of reality right before you punch out, and it’s even worse for those who really only have tomorrow for chores since Easter Sunday is coming in hot.
We’ve got your back. We’re all about finding the things at a discount that’ll make your life easier. They probably won’t be shipped to your door by tomorrow, and that’s the perfect excuse to put the work off until next weekend.
This first one is going to help you avoid having to squeeze in Mother’s Day shopping between Easter egg hunts. Yeti is letting you select Yeti items with free text and monograms. Mom might not need much, but some Yeti gear with her name on it is something she’ll surely put to use.
What if Mom isn’t sitting around long enough to worry about drinks changing temperatures? You’ll surely find something for her over at the Cycle Gear Spring Clearance Event. All kinds of open box and blemish items are on sale. They might not be pretty, but your mother won’t care. She’s just going to bang it up anyway.
For those of you who actually have some work to tackle around the home, you can snag the Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Sx-Port Dual Chemistry IntelliPort Charger with USB Port and Battery for $79.00 at Home Depot. You might be able to pick it up tonight, but if you order it online you have a legitimate excuse not to cram your Saturday with hard labor.
If the deals above didn’t do the trick for you, be sure to check the list below for more.
- iJDMTOY Three-Inch 20-Watt LED Cubic Pod Lights for $22.68 at Amazon
- FH Group Climaproof Universal-Fit Heavy-Duty Floor Mats for $20.48 at Amazon
- Nilight 120-Piece Blade Fuse Assorted Set with Inline Fuse Holder for $12.96 at Amazon
- Cycle Gear Warehouse Clearance Event
- iDataStart Two-Way LED Remote-Start System for $349.99 at Best Buy
- Craftsman 2000 Series 52-Inch 10-Drawer Rolling Tool Cabinet for $529.00 at Ace Hardware
- Craftsman 26.5-Inch Five-Drawer Tool Center for $179.99 at Ace Hardware
- Craftsman 20-Volt Half-Inch Brushless Cordless Compact Drill Kit for $79.99 at Ace Hardware
- Ryobi One+ 18-Vold Six-Port IntelliPort Charger with USB Port and Battery for $79.00 at Home Depot
- Ryobi One+ 18-Vold Compact Cordless Automotive Kit with 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench, Ratchet Kit, Battery, and Charger for $199.00 at Home Depot
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Brushless Cordless Compact Half-Inch Drill/Driver Kit with Batteries, Charger, Bag, and 40-Piece Bit Set for $89.00 at Home Depot
- Ryobi One+ 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Battery Two-Pack with Charger for $79.00 at Home Depot
- Bora Centipede Workbench Table Top For Bora Centipede Work Stand Saw Horses for $54.88 at Amazon
- Ace Steel Contractor Wheelbarrow for $99.99 at Ace Hardware
- Milwaukee Fuel Quik-Lok Pole Saw and Battery Leaf Blower Kit for $369.00 at Ace Hardware
- Solo Stove Bonfire 19.5-Inch With Stainless Steel Round Wood Fire Pit for $299.99 at Ace Hardware
- Yitahome 11.5-Gallon Outdoor Side Table with Storage for $49.98 at Amazon
- Nikon Z9 45.7-MP Full-Frame FX Mirrorless Camera and 64-GB Memory Card for $6,399.99 at eBay
- Burnout Paradise Remastered Xbox One for $8.49 at Best Buy
- Free Text and Monogram Customization on Yeti Drinkware and Pet Bowls