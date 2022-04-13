Even Longer 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L Arrives With Hurricane I6

Jeep is on a new product rampage lately, releasing not only the new Grand Cherokee but also a three-row “L” version of the SUV. Shortly thereafter, the Wagoneer came along to challenge the likes of the Chevy Tahoe and Ford Expedition. Now, long-wheelbase versions of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer have arrived; think of them as Jeep’s answer to the Suburban and Escalade. They carry over everything that makes the off-roading brand special, along with adding the new Hurricane inline-six.

Yes, Jeep’s largest vehicle has arrived with seven inches more wheelbase than the standard Wagoneer and a foot more overall length. In addition to its newfound size, it also has a much-anticipated standard engine, the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Hurricane. In the Wagoneer L, it produces a respectable 420 horsepower and 468 pound-feet of torque. The upscale Grand Wagoneer L, on the other hand, gets the high-output version of the motor, which we now know makes a whopping 510 horsepower along with 500 lb-ft of torque. All of this and more add up to make a truck that should be a worthy competitor to the rest of the Big Three.

Other highlights include 10,000 pounds of towing and best-in-class cargo space behind the third row, which is a pretty big deal in this segment.

Now, if you’ve read about the standard pair of Wagoneers, a lot of this is gonna sound familiar. The long-wheelbase versions of the trucks are extremely similar to their shorter siblings. Underneath, they get roughly the same available drivetrains with optional Quadra-Trac 4×4 systems. That means an eight-speed automatic transmission, full-time 4WD, and a rear limited-slip diff, plus an even more capable “II” version of this same system with a two-speed transfer case. An electronic limited-slip diff is also available if the “Quadra-Drive II” box is checked. That’s a whole lot of “Quadra.”

All of these traction-managing systems are leveraged by an available five-position air suspension system. It’s similar to the one found on the Grand Cherokee and the shorter wheelbase Wagoneers. At maximum lift, the system enables 10 inches of ground clearance as well as departure, approach, and breakover angles of 25.0 degrees, 21.3 degrees, and 20.4 degrees, respectively. All of these figures are similar to the standard Wagoneer, which features a 25-degree approach angle, a 24-degree departure angle, and a 22-degree breakover angle.

So yes, this extra length does affect the trucks’ off-road capabilities. It does the job it was meant to, though, which is add considerable volume to the interior. The long-wheelbase truck has 44.2 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, which is the most in its class. With the third row folded, that volume jumps to 88.8 cubic feet. Folding the second row provides a total storage volume of 130.9 cubic feet, and the floor itself also has enough area to fit a 4×8 sheet of plywood flat.

Keeping those seats up, meanwhile, means plenty of room for passengers. The big Wagoneers are available with eight-passenger seating when the second-row bench is selected, or alternatively, a more comfortable seven-passenger configuration with middle-row captain’s chairs. Whatever configuration you choose, leather is standard, with upscale Nappa upholstery adorning higher trims of both trucks. The most expensive Grand Wagoneer L’s also get a Palermo leather-trimmed seating option to separate themselves further.

Indeed, there are enough luxury interior trimmings and technology tidbits to satisfy anyone with six figures to spend on a new SUV. Jeep points to 75 inches of total screen area available on the Grand Wagoneer L, while the less fancy version gets 50 inches altogether. This area on the Wagoneer L is taken up by a digital instrument cluster, a large central infotainment display equipped with the automaker’s Uconnect 5 system, and seatback monitors for middle row passengers. The Grand Wagoneer L ups the ante by including a second display under the main infotainment screen to control the seat massage and other features. This can tilt out of the way to present a slew of USB and USB C ports, and there’s a display just for the passenger located on the center console. But wait, there’s one more; another screen is available between the two middle-row seats to control the HVAC for rear passengers.

This tremendous amount of technology is available with a considerable number of different woods, finishes, leather colors, and more. Jeep’s own curated selection of combinations is pictured above.

The massive, leather-trimmed, 510-horsepower fortress with seating for eight people and all of their things does not barrel down the interstate unguided. A suite of driver-assist features which work well on the smaller Grand Cherokee L are used here to keep everything going in the right direction. Radar cruise control, lane keep assist, and lane following as well as automatic emergency braking are all standard. It would be possible to list the rest of all these features here one by one, but it wouldn’t fun for me or you. The bottom line is that this truck, as standard, will automatically brake for things the driver doesn’t see, as well as provide the vehicle’s operator with a slew of tools to look out for trouble. This includes a surround-view camera, a night vision system, drowsiness detection, and blind-spot monitoring.

Pricing has yet to be announced for the long-wheelbase variants, though pricing for the standard-wheelbase Wagoneer starts at around $60,000. It’s more like $90,000 for its grander sibling, and that’s before any goodies are added. Expect pricing of the “L” versions to be above these figures, but not too much above. The highest trim Grand Wagoneer L will very likely be well over $100,000, and more costly than its short wheelbase brethren. Both vehicles can be reserved at dealers now.

