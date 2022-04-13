Hyundai has been making waves of late with a series of cutting-edge, futuristic-looking designs. The new design language has touched everything from the company’s vans to electric SUVs. Now, the company is set to release its second all-electric car, in the form of the Ioniq 6.

Hyundai design boss SangYup Lee confirmed the new sedan is just around the corner. “The Ioniq 6 is in the spirit of Prophecy,” said Lee, referring to the concept car, adding “The car gets taller because of the skateboard platform. And the design maximises the interior space. There’s also a lot of aerodynamic improvement on the car. It’s been done for a long time.”

The Hyundai Prophecy concept was first seen in 2020. The sleek, curved four-door featured bold, pixellated lights—a Hyundai signature feature of late. Reports late last year from Korea Economic Daily indicated that the Ioniq 6 launch was being delayed until mid-2022. This was to allow for redesigns to lights, bumpers, and wheel arches prior to production.

A refit of Hyundai’s Asan factory was also cited as a reason for delays. Presently charged with production of the Hyundai Sonata, retooling was required to build vehicles on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform.

The model has been spotted testing on road in camouflage, as shared by Autoblog on Twitter. Details aren’t readily visible, unfortunately. It’s clear, though, that the design draws from the curved lines of the Prophecy concept.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 prototype spotted in Norway on video: https://t.co/bAiFT3FvZT pic.twitter.com/VGxfyGrTbx — Autoblog (@therealautoblog) March 3, 2022

The Ioniq 6 will share the E-GMP platform with the Ioniq 5. The 800V battery architecture, complete with fast-charging, will be present and accounted for. Range is likely to be in the realm of 200-350 miles depending on the specific configuration. This assumes a similar 77 kWh battery capacity to the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 built on the same platform. It could even exceed this figure if the Ioniq 6 is significantly more aerodynamically efficient than the Ioniq 5 SUV.

Single and dual motor powertrain options seem likely, aping those in the Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The Ioniq 5 sports 225 hp and 320 hp in the RWD and AWD versions respectively. Kia does have the EV6 GT coming down the line with a healthy 577 hp, which suggests a hot Ioniq 6 could be quite the performer indeed.

It’s likely we’ll only have to wait a few short months to see Hyundai’s entry into the EV sedan market. If the company’s EV efforts thus far are anything to go by, expect great range, a futuristic aesthetic, and a quality driving experience. Just don’t expect the wildest features from the concept, like the transparent spoiler and super-fancy headlights, to make it to production unmodified. As always, time will tell!

