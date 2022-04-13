Anyone who’s kept in touch with the automotive scene over the last 70 years has encountered Volkswagen’s iconic Beetle and T1 Bus, both of which have a cult-like following. While real-life, drivable examples are easy to find, one in good nick that isn’t priced out of your reach isn’t. At least now you can have your very own Playmobil Beetle and T1 Bus and configure them practically any way you like.

These kits are perfect for anyone who wants to recreate their old VW, has always dreamed of owning one and personalizing it with some creative flair, or wants to pass down their joy for the iconic vehicles to the next generation. And while this is the first time these two classic models are available from Playmobil, the more interesting portion of the story is Playmobil’s configurator, which works like a real auto manufacturer’s configurator.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

There are tons of configurations to choose from, and here’s a list of everything you can change to make your model stand out: color, chrome-looking parts, interior color schemes, and sticker sheets. A total of 17 figures allow you to create a T1 Bus that looks like it came straight from the California coast in the 1970s or the Beetle from the famed Think Small advertising campaign. You can even add a personalized license plate, making your model a true one-of-a-kind collector’s item.

If the Beetle and T1 Bus don’t tickle your fancy, Playmobil’s other designer automobile kits are quite varied. Although you can’t legally hit 88 mph on public roads, you can build your own Back to the Future DeLorean with Playmobil’s 64-piece kit or recreate Marty’s Pickup. (Take that, Biff.) If you’re into classic cars, it doesn’t get any classier than James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5, Goldfinger Edition, which you can create with Playmobil’s 54-piece kit. If you want to relive one of your favorite childhood television shows with your kids, why not solve the problem of putting together the 72-piece Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine?

Which one do you want? Let us know in the comments below.