Save $250 on an eBike at Best Buy and More Deals on Amazon Automotive

Everyone at The Drive has noticed a change in the weather over the past few weeks, and there’s a good chance you have too. It’s time to stop hibernating, get outside, and enjoy spring. Luckily for you, we’ve found the deals to help you make the most of it. We’re not the boss of you, of course. If you want to stay inside and tinker with your car or bike, you’ll also find some fantastic savings below.

Swft Zip eBike Best Buy

The first deal will help you get outside and explore. Right now, you can save $250 on the Swft Zip eBike at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $1,149.99. This model has a 37-mile operating range and a top speed of 19.8 mph, meaning you’ll be able to cover more ground while barely breaking a sweat.

Rexing M2 Front and Rear Mirror Dash Cam

Over the next few months, drivers will be taking more road trips and experiencing all the wonders the U.S. has to offer. The next time you’re exploring a new city or twisty mountain road, record your journey and stay protected with the Rexing M2 Front and Rear Mirror Dash Cam. Yu can pick this package up for just $149.99 at Best Buy, saving you $50.

Ridgid Cordless 18-Volt Half-Inch Hammer Drill Driver

If spring hasn’t brought good weather to your area yet and you want to continue tackling home and automotive DIY projects, we’ve got a deal for you. You can save up to $267 on select cordless power-tool combo kits at Home Depot. There’s an offer here for just about any DIYer. If you’ve been waiting to add something special to your collection, now’s your chance.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

JuiceBox 32 Plug-In EV Charger for $589.00 at Best Buy

Maxi-Cosi Pria All-in-One Convertible Car Seat for $239.99 at Amazon

Graco Contender Slim Convertible Car Seat for $143.99 at Amazon

CarXS UltraLuxe Black Faux Leather Seat Covers for $40.40 at Amazon

J&P Cycles Founders Day Sale, Take an Extra 10 Percent off at J&P Cycles

Stanley Ratchet Tie-Down Straps for $10.29 at Amazon

Clarion Seven-Band Car Audio Graphic Equalizer for $56.00 at Amazon

Free Bare Tool with Purchase of DeWalt 20-V Max Two-Tool Cordless Brushed Compact Drill Impact Driver Kit for $199.99 at Ace Hardware

Estwing Gooseneck Wrecking Bar Pry Bar for $13.74 at Amazon

Dremel 3000 Series Variable-Speed Corded Rotary Tool Kit for $49.97 at Home Depot

Tool Storage and Organization Sale at Ace Hardware

Pit Boss Navigator 550 Wood Pellet Grill for $584.99 at Best Buy

Lego Star Wars X-Wing Fighter (474 pieces) for $39.99 at Amazon

Lego Minecraft The Rabbit Ranch Building Kit, Toy Bunny House Playset (340 pieces) for $24.49 at Amazon

Lego Flower Bouquet Building Kit with Sustainably Produced Plant-Based Plastic Elements (756 pieces) for $40.49 at Amazon

Up to 40 Percent off Champion Power Equipment Generators at Northern Tool

Champion Power Equipment 4500-Watt Dual Fuel Portable Inverter Generator for $833.23 at Amazon

Insignia 2.0-Channel Sound Bar for $59.99 at Best Buy

Donner Belt-Drive Bluetooth Turntable for Vinyl Records for $138.34 at Amazon (Digital Coupon, Promo Code B09HTVL3BF)

JBL Go 3 Portable Speaker with Bluetooth for $29.95 at Amazon

JBL Under Armour Project Rock Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones for $179.99 at Best Buy

Klipsch True Wireless Sport Earphones for $84.95 at Amazon

Skullcandy True Wireless Earbuds for $10.90 at eBay

Trijicon RMR Type 2 Adjustable LED Red Dot Sight for $452.99 at eBay

Benchmade Limited-Edition Mini Adamas Tactical Folding Knife for $199.99 at Bass Pro

Cold Steel Counter-Point Folding Knife with Tri-Ad Lock for $43.20 at Amazon

Kershaw Cinder Multifunction Folding Pocket Knife for $7.19 at Amazon

Sleepingo Double Sleeping Bag for $45.99 at Amazon

Sleepingo Sleeping Pad for Camping for $31.99 at Amazon

Redington Fly Fishing Combo Kit for $119.99 at Amazon

Insignia 75-Inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $689.99 at Best Buy

Toshiba 43-Inc Class C359 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $264.99 at Best Buy