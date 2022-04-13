Holy cow, it’s actually getting nice out here in northeastern Pennsylvania. I’ve been talking about spring arriving, and it’s actually upon us. All that means to you is that my ramblings will be far less coherent than usual as I try to resist the urge to run outside. You’re here to read about some deals, though, so let’s jump right into some of the killer savings the team was able to pin down this morning.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
If you’re anything like me, spring cleaning revealed that you’d lost far more tools in your home collection than usual. Sure, you can buy just what’s missing, but where’s the fun in that? Besides, you can scoop up the Husky Mechanics 270-Piece Tool Set for $129.00 at Home Depot, which does include a couple of those elusive 10-mm sockets.
The days might be getting longer, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get caught in the dark. The warmer weather makes it harder to pack it in, even when the sun’s calling it a day. If you want to keep your fingers where they are, you’re going to need some lighting, which can be yours for $29.88 when you snag the Milwaukee Rover LED Magnetic Flood Light and Aluminum Pen Light Kit at Home Depot.
II haven’t forgotten about you motorcycle nuts. It is getting nice out, but you still need a jacket. Rev’It is making it easy for those of you who are unsure of which brand to go with. Head over to RevZilla and you can land a free back protector with Rev-It jacket purchase, code REVITBACK.
There are plenty more deals for you to check out here. If you need me, I’ll be in the sunshine.
- Rovi Full HD Dash Cam for $29.56 at Amazon
- Free Back Protector With Rev’It Jacket Purchase and Code REVITBACK at Revzilla
- Husky Mechanics Tool Set (270 Pieces) for $129.00 at Home Depot
- Milwaukee Rover LED Magnetic Flood Light and Aluminum Pen Light Kit for $29.88 at Home Depot
- Ridgid 18-Volt Sub-compact Brushless Cordless 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench for $79.00 at Home Depot
- Ryobi 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 7 1/4-Inch Compound Miter Saw and Orbital Jig Saw for $158.00 at Home Depot
- Mountain Hardwear J Tree 30 Backpack for $31.31 at Mountain Hardwear (Code APRIL65)
- Insignia LED Flashlights (Two-Pack) for $15.39 at Best Buy
- Kizer Ursa Minor Folding Knife 3.12-Inch Steel Blade for $109.95 at eBay
- JVC 30-Inch 60-Watt Soundbar with Bluetooth for $39.00 at Walmart
- Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Sound Bar and Wireless Subwoofer for $299.99 at Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro for $174.99 at Amazon
- V-Moda Forza Metallo In-Ear Headphones With Three-Button Remote and Microphone for $17.27 at Amazon
- Panasonic Premium Hi-Res Wireless Bluetooth Headphones for $39.99 at Amazon
- Zamkol Portable Wireless Speakers for $19.99 at Amazon (Digital coupon and promo code 7FZVH6TX)
- Apple Watch Series 7 41-mm With Blue Sport Band for $329.00 at Best Buy
- Polaroid Dual-Lens 4K 360-Degree Camera and Camcorder for $17.99 at eBay
- MegaGear Sierra Series Camera Shoulder or Neck Strap for $35.99 at Amazon