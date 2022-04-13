Holy cow, it’s actually getting nice out here in northeastern Pennsylvania. I’ve been talking about spring arriving, and it’s actually upon us. All that means to you is that my ramblings will be far less coherent than usual as I try to resist the urge to run outside. You’re here to read about some deals, though, so let’s jump right into some of the killer savings the team was able to pin down this morning.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Husky Mechanics 270-piece tool set

If you’re anything like me, spring cleaning revealed that you’d lost far more tools in your home collection than usual. Sure, you can buy just what’s missing, but where’s the fun in that? Besides, you can scoop up the Husky Mechanics 270-Piece Tool Set for $129.00 at Home Depot, which does include a couple of those elusive 10-mm sockets.

Milwaukee Rover LED magnetic flood light and aluminum pen light kit

The days might be getting longer, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get caught in the dark. The warmer weather makes it harder to pack it in, even when the sun’s calling it a day. If you want to keep your fingers where they are, you’re going to need some lighting, which can be yours for $29.88 when you snag the Milwaukee Rover LED Magnetic Flood Light and Aluminum Pen Light Kit at Home Depot.

Free back protector with Rev-It jacket purchase and code (REVITBACK)

II haven’t forgotten about you motorcycle nuts. It is getting nice out, but you still need a jacket. Rev’It is making it easy for those of you who are unsure of which brand to go with. Head over to RevZilla and you can land a free back protector with Rev-It jacket purchase, code REVITBACK.

There are plenty more deals for you to check out here. If you need me, I’ll be in the sunshine.