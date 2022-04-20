Some New Audis Have a ‘Semiconductor Shortage Package’

It’s no secret that automakers are taking some pretty drastic cuts in order to continue delivering vehicles. After all, it’s not like they want parking lots full of cars visible from space with nowhere to go—that’s just sitting on piles of money. Instead, they’ve been shipping vehicles without certain features, including Audi.

It’s been going on for months at this point, and they’re fairly transparent about the entire ordeal, with most car companies even offering discounts for the missing features. However, the most recent one we’ve been alerted to bundles the missing features in a hilariously worded package.

via Audi

I present to you Audi’s “Semiconductor Shortage Package,” or as I like to call it: “Safety features and other things I definitely want my car to have.”

This “package” isn’t the kind you’d normally see added on at the dealer; there’s no invisible paint protection film or appearance package here. Hell, not even nitrogen-filled tires. It’s just straight-up removing premium features in order to continue pumping out vehicles amid a global parts shortage.

Lane centering? Poppycock! Adaptive cruise? Fuf! A phone box!? I’ll charge my Nokia 3310 the old fashioned way, thank you very much. I mean, who really needs those premium features in their $55,000 luxury SUV, anyway?

Actually, a lot of Audi’s customers. In fact, if you read through several forum posts and Reddit threads that go over the missing features, many people are genuinely upset over their revocation, and some are even worked up enough to say it would result in a no-sale.

I reached out to two Audi dealerships regarding the package and was turned away by both. I also emailed Audi’s media relations department but have yet to hear back at the time of publishing.

Just to be clear, Audi isn’t alone in this kind of behavior. Many automakers have been struggling with parts shortages—BMW, Ford, Tesla, and plenty of others have taken similar paths simply because of semiconductor scarcity wreaking havoc. It’s just strange to see it listed this way.

I’ll give Audi some credit for being transparent and stating what’s removed from the vehicle up-front, both on its website and on the vehicle summary. But it’s just oddly displayed like some sort of options package, as if the buyer is benefiting from these things being removed.

Cockpit via Audi

I’m sure there are going to be a few people hopping into the comments who are glad to reject modernity and embrace fully in-control driving. I don’t blame them one bit. But let’s be real—if you’re buying a Q5 S-Line, you probably want these features. These might not be easily added down the line, either.

But, hey, on the plus side, at least you get a discount.

