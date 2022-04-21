Capitol Air Scare Caused By Army Parachute Team: Reports
The U.S. Capitol building, among others, was briefly evacuated after an alert about an aircraft presenting a "probable threat."
The U.S. Capitol Police briefly ordered the evacuation of the Capitol building, various associated office buildings, the U.S. Library of Congress, and the U.S. Botanic Garden this evening over what was originally described as an “aircraft that poses a probable threat.” There are now multiple, though still unconfirmed reports that some kind of miscommunication regarding the flight of a U.S. Army UV-18C Twin Otter aircraft carrying members of the Golden Knights parachute demonstration team, who dropped into tonight’s baseball game at Nationals Park, triggered the alert.
The initial evacuation order appears to have gone out around 6:30 PM local time. U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) then issued a statement saying that “the Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening” and that “there is no threat at the Capitol” at around 6:48 PM.
The airspace over Washington, D.C., along with much of the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR), is extremely tightly controlled, and in most cases completely off-limits. A variety of radars and other sensors are in place to monitor for potential threats, including low and slow-flying aircraft. Fixed-wing fighter jets and helicopters can be scrambled and ground-based air defenses activated to respond to any potential hazards that get detected. You can read more about all of this here.
Exactly what happened tonight remains unclear. At the time of writing, USCP has promised additional details, but does not appear to have issued a formal statement.
After the USCP’s two announcements about the incident, various individuals on social media quickly pointed out that the Army UV-18C, with the serial number 10-80264 and using the callsign GKA264, was the only aircraft in the sky over Capitol Hill visible through various online flight tracking sites.
That aircraft’s orbit was equally quickly identified as being related to the Golden Knights’ drop into National Park tonight as part of a military appreciation night. This is not the first time members of the Golden Knights have parachuted into National Park.
There are already strong indications that miscommunication or a lack of communication at some level was a central factor in what happened tonight. Oriana Pawlyk, an aviation reporter for Politico, wrote on Twitter that no fighter jets were scrambled despite USCP saying there had at one point been an aircraft posing a “probable threat,” nor was commercial air traffic in the region disrupted. She also said that U.S.-Canadian North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which manages air defense activities across the airspace of both countries, said that the Army’s flight occurred entirely as planned.
If it is confirmed that the Army UV-18C triggered this alert because certain federal law enforcement agencies were not properly informed, it could be embarrassing to all involved. The Pentagon cited major breakdowns in communications between various military and law enforcement entities as particularly serious issues in the responses to protests over the results of the 2020 Presidential Election and an ensuing riot on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, in a report issued last fall.
There is, of course, still the potential that the Army Twin Otter, or another aircraft quickly determined to be benign, accidentally triggered an alert in some other way. Another air scare occurred over Washington, D.C., in November 2019, which turned out to be the result of a radar tracking issue, as you can read more about here.
Whatever the story ultimately turns out to be, it will all but certainly prompt investigations and other post-mortems to determine if there were indeed communications or other issues and that they are rectified to the fullest extent possible.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
