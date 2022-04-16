More than two days since Ukrainian anti-ship missiles sank the Russian Navy’s Project 1164 Slava class cruiser Moskva, questions remain about how many of those aboard the Black Sea Fleet flagship survived the attack.

A senior U.S. defense official confirmed to The War Zone on Friday that the Ukrainian military successfully struck the cruiser, debunking separate Russian claims that the cruiser suffered an ammunition explosion unrelated to an attack. Russia has also claimed the Moskva’s entire crew evacuated the ship before it sank during an attempt to tow the burning ship to Crimea.

The Russian Ministry of Defense released a video Saturday allegedly showing the crew of the sunken Moskva in Sevastopol. The cruiser reportedly sank while being towed to Crimea, and you can read our coverage on the sinking here.

We are not able to independently confirm if the sailors shown in the video are actually part of the Moskva’s crew. The video does not clearly state the number of survivors from the ship, which reportedly had a crew of about 500 onboard when two Ukrainian anti-ship missiles are said to have struck it.

The number visible does roughly match, however, a claim from the Lithuanian defense minister that a Turkish ship rescued 54 Russian sailors from the cruiser.

🇷🇺 Главнокомандующий ВМФ адмирал Николай Евменов и командование Черноморским флотом провели встречу с экипажем ракетного крейсера «Москва» в Севастополе ➡ https://t.co/6NzXtt3tlc pic.twitter.com/igIHxA0lE6 — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) April 16, 2022

Russian ministry of Defense: commander of Navy admiral Nikolay Evmenov and command of Black Sea navy met with crew of Moskva cruiser in Sevastopol.



Video shows about 50 sailor in first row, and some sailors in the 2nd row (max: 50) pic.twitter.com/E1VgmvCgSn — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) April 16, 2022 If this is all that’s left of the Moskva’s crew, the cruiser’s loss could well be the deadliest single combat action of the war in Ukraine thus far with much of the crew apparently unaccounted for. The relative quiet in Russia about the ship’s loss, especially when compared to the outrage after the Kursk submarine disaster in 2000, is noticeable.

It's been more than 48hrs since the Moskva sank with 500 people aboard. We still haven't seen any photos/videos of the rescued crew.

What is most stunning we haven't seen a single wife or mother going public about the loss, demanding answers from the Russian government. — Nataliya Vasilyeva (@Nat_Vasilyeva) April 16, 2022

Despite Moskva’s loss and a lingering anti-ship missile threat, the Russian Black Sea Fleet remains active around Crimea. Satellite imagery showed previously observed landing ships in the area have left, possibly for another amphibious demonstration off the Ukrainian coast.

***UPDATE***#Russia Navy activity off Crimea today. Landing ship formations seen last night (https://t.co/tDVzYYzfpj) not seen. But sat doesn't cover most of Black Sea and key area covered w/cloud.



Appears they didn't go to an anchorage tho, so poss amphibious demonstration pic.twitter.com/n0Rqp2vrXS — H I Sutton (@CovertShores) April 16, 2022

In the Kyiv area, Ukrainians are finding numerous booby traps of all kinds in areas liberated from Russian occupation, with jury-rigged hand grenades, improvised explosives, and anti-personnel mines in homes and neighborhoods.

Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams are working to clear these areas not only of traps but also unexploded ordnance (UXO) from the weeks of fighting. Those efforts likely won’t be unique to Kyiv with the use of cluster munitions, mines, and heavy fighting in eastern and southern Ukraine as well.

As if the war had not been destructive, traumatic, and unbelievable enough for noncombatants in Ukraine, there is now an added terror of watching their every step upon returning home.

The Kyiv Oblast Police Chief warns that a number of IEDs and explosive devices have been left behind in formerly occupied areas around the city. pic.twitter.com/QrVCevcm2d — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 16, 2022

I wasn’t going to show this but feel I have to. Russians booby trapping civilians homes. They pull the pin on grenade, put it in a glass, string it to cabinet so when you open, pulls glass, glass breaks, Kaboom, another innocent dead. Just pure evil. pic.twitter.com/erLCHtJ8rh — James Vasquez (@jmvasquez1974) April 16, 2022

Kyiv area, a Ukrainian EOD tech defuses a MON-90 directional anti-personnel mine that was hidden under what appears to be a shopping bag. pic.twitter.com/yCA2n8GuNk — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 16, 2022

3 explosive ordnance clearance engineers killed, 1 wounded near Kharkiv today https://t.co/GOxJSQslcr #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/KG5huiS7oJ — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) April 16, 2022

Much of Ukraine was reported to be under air raid warnings on Saturday, with missile strikes and explosions from responding air defenses noted throughout the country.

Repeated, almost non-stop aerial alerts across Ukraine today. Explosions reported in Kyiv, Poltava, Oleksandria, Dnipro, Lviv, some as result of air defence.

Russia continues to launch missiles, including Kalibr from ships of Black Seahttps://t.co/vQXzmLn2DK pic.twitter.com/OzrbTOGYA9 — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) April 16, 2022 In the Russian buildup last winter, strategists hypothesized the role weather would play in Russian planning. Now nearly two months into fighting, there are reports Russian forces are again hoping for a break in the weather.



With the Kyiv offensive abandoned, repositioned Russian forces are reportedly gearing up for a renewed push against Ukrainian troops in the Donbas and in southern Ukraine. But before this offensive kicks off, Russian forces need a change in the cloudy, rainy weather in the region.

Head of Luhansk regional administration expects large scale Russian push when rains end. According to forecast, it is only after The Easter in Ukraine(24th April) pic.twitter.com/IuOYBshcBZ — Liveuamap (@Liveuamap) April 16, 2022

3/ Weather Impact. The 10-day forecast for most of the Donbas-Kherson TVD will comprise of increased cloud cover & rainstorms, wind speed will generally average at 10 mph. These conditions will degrade air & artillery strikes, while restricting ground movement. pic.twitter.com/5HkpUoyAfC — Jomini of the West (@JominiW) April 16, 2022

Fighting along the frontlines and in the besieged city of Mariupol continues despite the war’s overall pace slowing in recent days. There are now reported concerns that Ukrainian artillery stocks could run out despite NATO efforts.

As combat grows in #Donbas there is growing concern US official tells CNN that Ukraine forces could run out of artillery ammunition no matter how much is shipped to them. Will high rates of fire simply outstrip supply? — Barbara Starr (@barbarastarrcnn) April 16, 2022 The Donbas has seen artillery battles since fighting began there in 2014, it appears the volume of fire is quickly outpacing logistics capabilities.



Mariupol, or what’s left of the city, remains contested despite the Russian siege. The fate of those Ukrainian troops still in the city would further impact peace talks with Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

#BREAKING 'Elimination' of last Ukrainian troops trapped in Mariupol would end Moscow talks: President Zelensky pic.twitter.com/hGAV7ySbTY — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 16, 2022

NEW: Russian military is “constantly” readying more units to attack the besieged city of Mariupol: Ukraine Ministry of Defense spokes



🇷🇺 is attacking in the area of the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works and the seaport & using Tu-22M3, Su-24M & Su-34 aircraft to attack, per 🇺🇦 MoD. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 16, 2022

Russian T-72B3 at the port of Mariupol pic.twitter.com/2bTdxRH8te — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 16, 2022

Ilyich Iron and Steel Works of Mariupol pic.twitter.com/ql362vz2OV — Aldin 🇧🇦 (@tinso_ww) April 16, 2022

Ukrainian troops have reportedly killed another Russian general, this time Major General Vladimir Frolov, deputy commander of the Southern Military District’s 8th Combined Arms Army. Frolov is reportedly the eighth Russian general killed in its war with Ukraine.

Russia confirms that Maj Gen Vladimir Frolov, deputy commander of the 8th Army, was killed in combat in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tYWJlJ5zEV — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) April 16, 2022

