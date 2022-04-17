As the rumor mill continues to spin around the exact events leading up to and following the sinking of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva, a new image has emerged showing the heavily damaged ship listing heavily to port. While we cannot authenticate the photo fully just yet, it is by far the most convincing piece of photo evidence yet showing just how bad the cruiser was damaged before it succumbed to the sea.

The loss of the Moskva, the 40-year-old Slava class cruiser that was, according to U.S. officials, stuck by multiple Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missiles on April 13th, 2022 as it sailed in the northwestern Black Sea, is the most significant naval combat loss in as long as the ship has been in the water. It remains very unclear just how many of her crew were wounded or went down with her, although Russia continues to insist all of the roughly 500 sailors onboard got off safely.

Newest photo from 15 April 2022. Damaged Moskva. pic.twitter.com/BSgnS2mJXg — Мike Right (@BormanIke) April 17, 2022

There have been plenty of fake images and videos that have claimed to show the cruiser on fire or sinking, but none have been anywhere near as realistic or as detailed as this. There are still some discrepancies, the biggest of which is that Russia claims she was lost while being towed back to its homeport of Sevastopol in a storm. Clearly, the seas look calm in this image. Still, that claim fits Russia’s ideal narrative and it isn’t clear when this image was taken, the weather could have changed throughout the ordeal. It’s also known that

The damage to the ship is very apparent, with major fires clearly impacting the vessel, especially amidships, where you can see fires still burning and what looks like major scaring at and below the waterline. This is precisely where most anti-ship cruise missiles are supposed to hit. This area also hosts a pair of P1000 anti-ship missiles in their armored launch tubes. The detonation of these missiles and their fuel could cause major destruction, as well. Scorching is seen along the upper hull, which points to widespread fire damage inside. It also looks like its life rafts have all been deployed near the rear of the ship. You can also see a couple of water cannons still running on the ship.

We also know that ships from other nations came to Moskva’s assistance, so it was just a matter of time before imagery emerged of the damage. Once again, we cannot confirm that this was indeed the case here, but it does look like this could be our first authentic image of the doomed ship before it sunk.

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com