Just how many members of the crew of the Russian Navy’s Project 1164 Slava class cruiser Moskva died or were injured as a result of the events that led to its sinking last week remains unclear. Authorities in Russia have been extremely tight-lipped about what happened to the ship and those on board, even as pictures and video footage that appears to show it heavily damaged have begun to emerge, something you can read more about here.

Some families of sailors assigned to Moskva say they have now received notifications from Russia’s Ministry of Defense that their loved ones either perished or survived, but many more say they have received no such confirmations. It has now been more than three days since the cruiser sank in the Black Sea, which happened after it was struck by two Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missiles, according to officials in Ukraine and the United States.

Separately, Russian forces carried out a new round of missile strikes targeting military and other sites in the far western Ukrainian city of Lviv, which lies just around 40 miles from the Polish border, killing at least seven people and injuring 12 more. Even before the conflict began, Lviv had become a major hub for military and humanitarian aid, foreign diplomatic activity, and refugees fleeing fighting in the eastern part of the country.

Multiple outlets reported today that Yulia Tsyvova, a resident of Crimea, had told them that the Russian Ministry of Defense had informed her of the death of her son, Andrei Tsyvova, said to have been a member of Moskva‘s crew. Tsyvova said that she received no additional information about what exactly happened to Andrei, who was initially said to have been missing after the ship sank, including any potential funeral arrangements.

“I am sure he isn’t the only one who died,” Tsyvova said during a phone call, according to The Guardian newspaper. She made similar remarks while speaking to the BBC’s Russian-language service.

Russia has tried to cover up what happened to the Moskva cruiser and its crew. But family members are demanding answers on the fates of their sons, many of whom were conscripts. One mother found out this morning that her son died. Story with @PjotrSauer https://t.co/aSAau2xjYx — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) April 18, 2022

Yulia Tsyvova, a mother from Crimea, told the BBC about her 19-year-old son Andrei. He is a conscript sailor in the Russian Navy. He went missing after the sinking of the "Moskva" cruiser. Russian MoD hasn't confirmed any casualties among the crew yet.https://t.co/u5iK6POzTW — Liza Fokht (@lizafokht) April 18, 2022

So far, the Russian Ministry of Defense has not provided an official tally of the dead and wounded. There were reportedly around 500 personnel on the ship when it suffered a fire and explosion last week, which were the result of a strike involving Ukraine’s domestically-developed shore-based Neptune anti-ship missile, according to Ukrainian and American authorities.

Yesterday, the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which stopped operating in the country in March amid pressure from state censors, reported that a mother of a different sailor had told the outlet that at least around 40 members of Moskva‘s crew had died. She said that information had come from her son, who survived and who also told her that three Neptune missiles had struck the ship, rather than two as has been widely reported.

Speaking to @novayagazeta_en, the mother of one of the Mosvka cruiser survivors says he told her that three (not two, as reported by Kyiv) Neptune missiles struck the ship, killing 40ish sailors and injuring a lot of people. Many are still missing. https://t.co/x7uxwVDZ4g — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) April 17, 2022

Other estimates, based on an official video showing surviving members of Moskva‘s crew, have indicated that the losses could be substantially higher. Other reports say that some families have been able to find their loved ones among some 200 injured members of the cruiser’s crew, including burn victims, now receiving treatment at a military hospital on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula. Moskva was the flagship of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet, which is currently headquartered in Crimea.

It’s unclear whether or not the Russian government even knows yet how many members of Moskva’s crew have died. Andrei Tsyvova is not the only sailor to have been listed as missing.

“A conscript who isn’t supposed to see active fighting is among those missing in action,” Dmitry Shkrebets, father of Yegor Shkrebets, said to be one of Moskva‘s cooks, wrote online, according to The Guardian. “Guys, how can you be missing in action in the middle of the high seas?!!!”

The matter of conscripted sailors being on the ship may further complicate matters. Since the very beginning of the conflict, Russian authorities have sought to obscure the participation of conscripts, including reportedly by forcing individuals to sign formal service contracts. Russian President Vladimir Putin had previously pledged that no conscripts would be deployed to Ukraine, despite clear evidence that they have been taking part in the fighting there since the start.

Bereaved and aggrieved families are likely to be one important source of information about what actually happened to Moskva last week. Details have been otherwise slow to trickle out so far. A senior U.S. defense official said today that American authorities cannot yet independently verify a video that appears to show the cruiser after the reported missile strike, but that the damage is in line with previous assessments.

Senior US defense official: On the purported Moskva video: We we've seen that video. We can't independently verify the those images but the images themselves comport with what we had assessed to be the damage done to the ship. https://t.co/x6GGPWjgIO — Howard Altman (@haltman) April 18, 2022

Separately, authorities in the western city of Lviv have confirmed that a number of Russian cruise missiles struck multiple sites earlier today, including military-related infrastructure and a tire repair garage. Citing operational security concerns, they declined to elaborate on the exact nature of the military targets. A number of individuals, including civilians, died or were wounded in the strikes.

⚡️ 6 people killed, 8 injured in Russia’s attacks on Lviv.



According to Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskiy, Russia launched four missile strikes on Lviv on the morning of April 18. Three of them hit military infrastructure, another — a car repair shop. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 18, 2022

Russian strikes against the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv today killed 7 and injured 11, the youngest wounded only three years old https://t.co/8NHJGcqHbO — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 18, 2022

More on the cruise missiles we saw fly over us: governor of Lviv region says

3 hit a military infrastructure. 1 on an auto repair shop. The facilities were severely damaged. As of this hour, 6 dead & 8 injured. One child was among the victims. https://t.co/bnaModPlnr — Ali Arouzi (@aliarouzi) April 18, 2022

Imagery from the aftermath of the strikes suggests that railway infrastructure was among the targets. This would sense given that Lviv is a major transshipment point for foreign military aid, which is then moved elsewhere in the country by various means including via rail. There have been reports that commercial automotive facilities in Ukraine have been working to repair or otherwise modify military vehicles and weapons, which could offer one explanation for the strike on the tire repair shop.

#Russia #Ukraine #RussiaUkraine

Kalibr cruise missile flaying toward targets in #Lviv city.

This morning Russian Army fired at least five Kalibr missiles at Lviv city in the west of the country.

/572 pic.twitter.com/dmwVagFYW6 — IWN (@A7_Mirza) April 18, 2022

Ukrainian authorities have released a video wherein detained pro-Russian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk asks to be traded for both the safe passage of military forces and civilians out of the strategic southern port city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov. Mariupol continues to be subjected to a withering weeks-long Russian seige as Ukrainian Marines and members of the controversial neo-Nazi-linked volunteer Azov Battalion continue to hold out in an area around the Azovstal iron and steel works.

Ukraine's security services publishes a video of Viktor Medvedchuk, Putin's top confidant in the country, asking to be swapped for Ukrainian fighters and civilians in Mariupol.



Medvedchuk was arrested last week when the FSB tried to help him escape to Transnistria, they say. pic.twitter.com/k9j8jMmTNf — max seddon (@maxseddon) April 18, 2022

Video from the Azov Regiment reportedly showing its fighters ambushing Russian soldiers (more likely DNR) in Mariupol. I cropped the ending which shows Azov soldiers throwing additional grenades at the Russian/DNR soldiers. pic.twitter.com/OLXXC4zVZL — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 18, 2022

UAV footage of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. https://t.co/BPw9186czv pic.twitter.com/Pfw033ll0V — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 18, 2022

Two British nationals who were captured while fighting for the Ukrainian armed forces have appeared on Russian state media making their own appeals, very possibly under duress, to be swapped for Medvedchuk. The oligarch, a long-time Putin ally in Ukraine, had skipped out on his house arrest after the Russian military launched its all-out invasion in Febraury. He was already under indictment for treason before the conflict began.

BREAKING: Two British fighters captured by Moscow's forces in Ukraine have appeared on Russian state TV and asked to be exchanged for a pro-Russian politician.



It was unclear how freely the two men, Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin, were able to talk.



More: https://t.co/SdeX5Z472e pic.twitter.com/6nBEX3sSGf — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 18, 2022

The Russian government announced today that it had the country’s 64th Motor Rifle Brigade had designated a “Guards” unit, an honorific title given to formations that have distinguished themselves in combat. The official notice from the Kremlin said that the brigade had shown “mass heroism protecting the fatherland, Russia’s sovereignty, and its national interests.” This unit is also among those that Ukrainian authorities say were directly responsible for the massacre of civilians in the town of Bucha outside of the capital Kyiv, one of a growing number of alleged Russian war crimes committed during this conflict.

Putin has given an honorary title to one of the units Ukraine says slaughtered civilians in Bucha.



He thanked the 64th Motor Rifle Brigade for their "mass heroism protecting the fatherland, Russia's sovereignty, and its national interests" in Ukraine.https://t.co/zG0lFffsSs pic.twitter.com/X5vAIimKOG — max seddon (@maxseddon) April 18, 2022

Ukrainian military intel says the Russian troops responsible for the massacre in Bucha (64th Motorized Rifle Brigade of 35th Combined Arms Army) will be returned to the front line sooner than normal, possibly for more cleansing, this time near Kharkiv. https://t.co/X42EQKRMUW — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) April 5, 2022

