There are multiple reports that the U.S. government has removed Russian-made Mi-17 Hip helicopters from a list of weapons and other materiel that will be included in a new batch of military assistance for Ukraine. Exactly what will go into this aid package, which could include drones, howitzers, Humvees, and more, and have a total value of between $700 and $750 million, is still being finalized. There had been talk in the past about the possibility of the U.S. military transferring Mi-17s that had belonged to the now-defunct Afghan Air Force to Ukraine.

The Pentagon is set to meet today with representatives from eight prime defense contractors regarding the industry’s general ability to keep up with demands to support Ukraine’s military in its ongoing fight against Russia. Questions about the available capacity to produce more Javelin anti-tank and Stinger shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles, which Ukrainian forces have received thousands of already and have used to great effect, have become a particularly hot topic of discussion, as you can read more about here.

As Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds on, the Presidents of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have made a high-profile visit to Kyiv today. This follows U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to the Ukrainian capital over the weekend. Polish President Andrzej Duda had previously traveled there with his Czech and Slovenian counterparts back in March. Though Russian forces have withdrawn from much of northern Ukraine as they refocus their efforts further to the east and south, there remains a threat of possible air and missile strikes on Kyiv and targets elsewhere across the country.

The Latest

POSTED: 2:20 PM EST—

Fox News and CNN have now both reported on the elimination of the Mi-17s from the next major U.S. military aid package for Ukraine. It’s unclear how many of these helicopters, which are designed primarily to be transports but that can also be armed with various weapons for use in a ground-attack role, American officials had considered transferring to the Ukrainian military or what their origins might have been. As already noted, there are a number of ex-Afghan Air Force Hips currently in the United States, in storage at the boneyard at the U.S. Air Force’s Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona, some of which could be delivered to Ukraine.

In an about-face, a senior U.S. defense official says the Biden administration is no longer planning to send Ukraine Mi-17 helicopters, despite notifying Congress yesterday it intended to do so. Via @LucasFoxNews — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) April 13, 2022

The Biden admin was considering providing MI-17 helicopters to Ukraine, per a list provided to Congress. But as of Tuesday night, two sources said helicopters had been removed from that list, which is constantly changing, per @jimsciutto @MarquardtA https://t.co/93NTe12rkz — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) April 13, 2022

It’s not clear why the American authorities would have nixed this transfer. Ukraine already operates a variety of Mi-8/Mi-17 Hip variants, which would have made it that much easier for them to get additional examples into the fight. The U.S. government has previously declined to be directly involved in the transfer of fixed-wing combat aircraft to Ukraine, citing the potential risks of an especially serious escalation in tensions with Russia, as well as pragmatic questions about what aid would be most beneficial for Ukrainian forces in the current conflict.

The new $700-750 million U.S. military assistance package for Ukraine could still include various unspecified unmanned systems, artillery pieces, Humvees, and items to help protect against chemical, biological or nuclear attacks, among other things, according to multiple reports. Ukrainian officials have been in direct contact with U.S. defense contractor General Atomics, the company behind the iconic MQ-1 Predator drone, as well as various other drone designs, such as the MQ-1C Gray Eagle and MQ-9 Reaper.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, told The Washington Post that the country wants to “surprise Russia on the battlefield,” when asked about what it might be looking to acquire from General Atomics specifically.

Representatives from eight prime defense contractors in the United States are set to meet with Pentagon officials about what can be done in general to assure the continued flow of military assistance to Ukraine. General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin are among the companies that will be in attendance, according to CNN. Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said yesterday that she had already met with Gregory Hayes, the CEO of Raytheon, which produces the Javelin missile through a joint venture company with Lockheed Martin. A senior U.S. defense official said today that this is not the first such roundtable the Pentagon has hosted.

Pentagon meeting with defense contractors over Ukraine is part of DoD's "normal battle rhythm" with industry: senior U.S. defense official — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

A U.S. official reportedly told CNN that there is an expectation that major U.S. military assistance for Ukraine “is going to be a years-long endeavor,” especially given the Russian military’s very active targeting of its domestic defense industry. The U.S. government has already provided approximately $2.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine since President Joe Biden took office last year, much of which has come since Russia kicked off its invasion of the country in February of this year.

U.S. military aid commitment to Ukraine since Biden took office amounts to OVER 1/2 of 🇺🇦 annual defense budget: senior U.S. defense official



U.S. has sent $2.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine since Biden took office in January 2021. 🇺🇦 yearly defense budget is $4.2 billion. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

The U.S. military is now considering using personnel deployed along NATO’s eastern periphery to help train Ukrainian forces “remotely” on the use of various new weapon systems. The potential need for additional training has been a limiting factor when it comes to expanding the scope of military aid to Ukraine. American officials have notably been working to figure out how to provide more Ukrainian personnel with instruction on how to utilize Switchblade loitering munitions, also known as suicide drones, which are now being delivered and that you can read more about here.

JUST IN: U.S. is considering using American troops on NATO's Eastern Flank to remotely train Ukrainian troops during Russia's invasion.



One option: remotely training military trainers in NATO partner countries, the official said. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

NEW: More U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missiles will arrive in Ukraine in the next 24 hours: senior U.S. defense official



The U.S. will deliver the rest of 100 Switchblade drone packages to Ukraine in the next day. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

The video below, which is unconfirmed, appears to show an 152mm DANA or 155mm Zuzana self-propelled howitzer in operation in Ukraine. There have been reports that Slovakia had been considering transferring Zuzanas to Ukraine.

#Ukraine:❗️ShKH vz. 77 DANA 152mm self-propelled howitzers are already in Ukraine – seems a batch of them was recently delivered from the Czech Republic. The amount of supplied howitzers is currently unknown, however as seen they are already deployed/tested by the Ukrainian army. pic.twitter.com/zGQPklmiwW — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) April 13, 2022

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to ask for even more military assistance, to include higher-end weapon systems, such as combat aircraft and tanks. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said the country needs longer-range weapons to prevent encirclement by Russia.

“Freedom must be armed better than tyranny,” says Ukrainian President Zelensky in this appeal to allies for more weapons to fight back Russia. https://t.co/52yE0MrMxJ — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) April 13, 2022

Zelensky didn't really order these in terms of priority, but put an emphasis on military aircraft, in an effort to unblock surrounded Ukrainian cities, such as Mariupol.



The Ukrainian president also asked for as many artillery shells "as possible" for coming Donbas fight. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

⚡️Defense minister: Ukraine needs long-range weapons to prevent encirclement.



Russia is trying to encircle Ukrainian troops in the Donbas, and Ukraine’s allies should supply long-range missiles and other weapons to prevent this, Oleksiy Reznikov said. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 13, 2022

Beyond just military aid, the Ukrainian government continues to enjoy significant international support. Today, Alar Karis, Egils Levits, Gitanas Nausėda, and Andrzej Duda, the Presidents of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, respectively, demonstrated their commitment by making a very public trip to Kyiv. The leaders of these European countries, which are all NATO and European Union members, had traveled there by train and also visited the devastated suburb of Borodyanka.

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia visited Borodyanka, a town of 12,000 people 40 kilometers northwest of Kyiv, that has suffered some of the worst destruction seen by any place in Russia’s war against Ukraine.



Photo: Kancelaria Prezydenta/Twitter pic.twitter.com/pIRzf9fOrb — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 13, 2022

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia arrived in Kyiv for an official visit on April 13.



Photo: Kancelaria Prezydenta/Twitter pic.twitter.com/wQxpudxERj — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 13, 2022

The heads of state of four NATO members openly traveling in what is still very much a warzone is certainly a significant display of solidarity. Authorities in each one of these nations would have had to have assessed the risks of making this trip to be acceptably low. Even with Russian withdrawals from the Kyiv region, this is still the continued potential for Russian air or missile, as well as the possibility of coming across mines, booby traps, or other hazards when traveling to locations like Borodyanka. The War Zone previously highlighted many of these same issues when discussing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s recent visit, which carried the additional weight of a visit by the head of government of a nuclear-armed NATO member. Ukrainian Mayor Vitali Klitschko said separately today that two-thirds of Kyiv’s residents have returned to the city as the threat of attacks has lessened.

⚡️ Klitschko: Two-thirds of Kyiv residents returned home.



Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told residents to wait before returning to the Ukrainian capital due to the threat of bombing. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 13, 2022

NEW: Russia has launched more than 1,550 missiles into Ukraine in more than 48 days war of in Ukraine: senior U.S. defense official.



Russia’s airstrikes continue to be focused on Mariupol and the Donbas, the official said. About 32 strikes per day. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

NEW: Russia conducted 150 manned air sorties over Ukraine in the last 24 hours: senior U.S. defense official — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

The U.S. government has still not been able to conclude whether or not Russian forces used chemical weapons in the strategic southern port city of Mariupol, as has been alleged. Mariupol has been under a brutal siege by Russia’s military for weeks now already, with only a relatively small pocket of Ukrainian resistance remaining in the center of the city.

NEW: U.S. is still analyzing alleged Russian chemical weapons attack in Mariupol but has "come to no conclusions": senior U.S. defense official — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

Russian strikes have set buildings on fire in besieged Mariupol, per April 9 satellite image.



Over 20,000 people have died in Mariupol since 🇷🇺 invasion, 🇺🇦 Donetsk Regional military admin said today.



🇷🇺 attacks destroyed 84,000 houses, 40% of high-rises in Mariupol.



📷:@Maxar pic.twitter.com/hYqp3vVMOO — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

The U.K. Ministry of Defense has assessed that the Russian military’s appointing of a new commander to oversee its operation in Ukraine, Alexander Dvornikov, is an attempt to provide more coherent command and control, as well as reinvigorate offensives in the eastern portion of the country. Dvornikov has significant experience commanding forces in the field, having led Russian troops in Syria where he earned the nickname “The Butcher of Syria” over the alleged deliberate targeting of civilians. Similar allegations regarding Russia’s operations in Ukraine are steadily growing already. The U.S. military has separately assessed that problems with basic unit cohesion, as well as low morale, continue to hamper the effectiveness of Russian forces in Ukraine.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 13 April 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/72z5bPsjSC



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/I3B0nmROkx — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 13, 2022

NEW: Russia continues to have significant morale and unit cohesion problems as it prepares for operations in Ukraine's Donbas: senior U.S. defense official



U.S. has indications that Russian enlisted troops and officers are frustrated with military performance and leadership. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

The U.S. military says that Russia appears to have established three new staging areas opposite Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. This comes amid other growing indications that a new major Russian offensive in that part of the country could begin soon.

NEW: Russia has established THREE major staging areas on Ukraine's border for operations in the Donbas in Belgorod, Valuyki, and Rovenki: senior U.S. defense official



Russia is down to 80 percent of pre-staged combat power in Ukraine after prepping 190,000 troops for combat. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

NEW: Russia is trying to improve mobility and firepower south of Izyum with a focus on Ukraine's joint forces area in the Donbas: senior U.S. defense official



Russian troops tried to erect a temporary bridge over a local river to aid the effort, the official said. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

NEW: Russia has made large new deployments of troops and vehicles in Dubrovka and Biriuch, just 5 miles from the Ukrainian border.



A senior U.S. defense official said that Russia's combat power is now hovering around 80% of pre-staged troops and equipment in Ukraine



📷:@Maxar pic.twitter.com/NXlHcPUppS — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

NEW: Russian military convoy moves near the Donbas region in the Ukrainian town of Bilokurakyne, per satellite image.



A senior US defense official said yesterday that Russian convoys included resupply to ease logistics problems that have plagued 🇷🇺 in 48-day war.



📷:@Maxar pic.twitter.com/Fn0D1k4NSh — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

NEW: Russia is sending multiple military convoys to Donbas w/ more than 200 vehicles, such as tanks, APCs, artillery & support



1 convoy is on the T2104 highway near Vilkhuvatka. An 8-mi convoy moving toward Izyum is "not moving at breakneck speed," per a US official



📷:@Maxar pic.twitter.com/4dMTsakWkL — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

Satellite imagery indicates that Russian forces are continuing to make heavy use of the airport in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, despite a devastating attack by Ukraine’s forces there in March. There are also indications that Russia’s military may be working on a major effort to resupply its forces in southern Ukraine ahead of a new offensive.

NEW: Russia has expanded deployments of airborne vehicles, tanks, and trucks at Kherson airfield, per an April 7 satellite photo.



Several Russian vehicles have pro-war "Z" marking on them. 🇺🇦 strikes against Kherson airfield destroyed 🇷🇺 helos & vehicles last month.



📷:@Maxar pic.twitter.com/MD33gntTyS — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

NEW: Russia has established two probable military resupply bases in southern Ukraine and Crimea, a bid to resupply operations in Mariupol, Kherson & Mykolaiv.



Here is one new base in Dzhankoi, Crimea. 🇷🇺 has ~55 BTGs fighting in southern 🇺🇦, US officials said.



📷:@Maxar pic.twitter.com/rlRM6mh3OF — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

More evidence of potential Russian war crimes has emerged in the Ukrainian town of Bucha outside of Kyiv. A team of French forensics experts is now on the ground there to assist with investigations into these alleged atrocities.

Most of the bodies of the exhumed dead in Bucha reportedly had gunshot and shrapnel wounds.



Local residents present sought to identify missing loved ones. Ukrainian troops liberated Bucha on March 31, after the Kyiv suburb was occupied by Russia just three days into the war. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 13, 2022

French forensic experts are on the ground in Bucha in the Kyiv Oblast, where they support Ukraine in investigation of suspected Russian war crimes. pic.twitter.com/SRuOS8w5OK — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) April 13, 2022

Dmitry Peskov, the top spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has rejected the idea of trading Ukrainian prisoners of war for Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch. Medvedchuk, who was under indictment on charges of treason before Russia launched its all-out invasion, had skipped out on his house arrest after the fighting began, but was detained again yesterday.

⚡️Putin's spokesman dismisses offer to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainian POWs.



Dmitry Peskov said that captured lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk is not a citizen of Russia, and the Kremlin does not know whether he wants Russia to interfere in his situation. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 13, 2022

The Ukrainian government has reportedly seized 10 Russian-owned commercial ships in the port of Odesa on the Black Sea.

⚡️ State Border Guard Service: Ukraine nationalizes 10 Russian ships.



8 Russian cargo ships and 2 tankers that were in Odesa ports for maintenance will now “serve in the interests of Ukraine to restore its economy,” the State Border Guard Service said on April 13. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 13, 2022

Magdalena Andersson and Sanna Marin, the Prime Ministers of Sweden and Finland, respectively, held a joint press conference today to discuss the potential for both of their countries to join NATO. Though there is no firm timetable for either country to even make a formal request to join the alliance, it has seemed increasingly likely for weeks now that both will do so in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

🇫🇮&🇸🇪"will deliver decisions independently" says Marin. Assumption has always been 🇸🇪 can't join unless 🇫🇮 does 1st.



"Of course…I would prefer that we would make the similar kinds of choices for the whole region—but it's up to Sweden to decide for yourself" pic.twitter.com/SjAVEg0Yx6 — Dave Keating (@DaveKeating) April 13, 2022

🇫🇮PM Marin agrees. "What is the best way to secure that this [Russian invasion] wouldn't ever happen in Finland?"



"The difference between being a [#NATO] partner and being a member is very clear, and will remain so. There's no other way to have security guarantees" — Dave Keating (@DaveKeating) April 13, 2022

🇫🇮PM Marin says report published today "sees NATO not only as a military alliance, but also as a political alliance"



"#NATO is an organisation where important decisions concerning our security are [already] taken"



[Suggests the time of 🇪🇺neutral countries' freeloading is over] pic.twitter.com/DGFQ3lbc01 — Dave Keating (@DaveKeating) April 13, 2022

The Finnish procedure on membership:

– Today, release document about current security situation

– Then, weeks of debate in Parliament

– After, govt will take recs of Parliament

– Vote on NATO membership by end June



Joining likely: 68% pop. in support & 98/200 MPs favor joining. https://t.co/b31S0AQza3 — Alex Ward (@alexbward) April 13, 2022

More details here from Finland's joint press conference with Sweden, which addressed NATO accession. pic.twitter.com/Px1JNM7Sp8 — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) April 13, 2022

