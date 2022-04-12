The U.S. government has no objections to Slovakia transferring its fleet of Soviet-era MiG-29 Fulcrum fighter jets to Ukraine, a senior American defense official said today. This comes after a previous plan to give Poland’s MiG-29s to the Ukrainian Air Force collapsed after authorities in the United States said they would not directly facilitate the delivery of the fighters via an American base in Germany.

The Slovakian government says that it would need certain security guarantees before any such transfer could occur. Questions still remain about how quickly the Ukrainian Air Force could get additional MiG-29s, or any other combat jets it might receive, into the fight.

Separately, details surrounding an alleged Russian chemical weapon attack against Ukrainian forces holding out in the strategic southern port city of Mariupol remain, at the very best, murky. Though U.S. officials and others have warned for weeks about the potential for such an attack, no hard evidence has emerged so far and it is all but impossible for independent sources to gain access to the area at present to try to verify the claims.

The United States “does not object” to any country, including Slovakia, sending fixed-wing combat aircraft to Ukraine, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters earlier today. The Pentagon had said this was the U.S. government’s position back in March in relation to the proposed transfer of Polish MiG-29s to the Ukrainian Air Force. However, American authorities had said they were not interested in playing a direct role in the delivery of the Polish jets, ostensibly due to concerns that sending fighter jets to Ukraine would risk a particularly serious escalation in tensions with Russia and a belief that Ukrainian forces could make better use of additional ground-based air defense systems.

NEW: U.S. "does not object" to the provision of fixed-wing fighters to Ukraine, such as Soviet-era MiG-29 jets after Slovakia floated a transfer: senior U.S. defense official



The U.S. nixed a Polish deal to give MiGs to Ukraine through American military base in Germany in March — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 12, 2022

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Eduard Heger had floated the idea of sending his country’s MiG-29s to Ukraine yesterday, adding that there would be a need for certain security guarantees before pursuing any such transfer. Though the Slovakian Air Force is set to get new U.S.-made F-16C/D Viper fighter jets in the next few years, its 12 Fulcrums, which have been significantly upgraded over the years, are the only fixed-wing combat aircraft currently in service in the country. It’s not clear how many of the jets could potentially be headed to Ukraine.

Less-extensive upgrades have also addressed other NATO-operated MiG-29s, beginning with the German and then the Polish fleets. Minor changes to meet NATO and ICAO requirements, involving some new communication, navigation and identification equipment. 27/27 pic.twitter.com/BqNcZRoqpH — Thomas Newdick (@CombatAir) June 8, 2020

Slovakian authorities had outlined similar requirements for donating their S-300PMU surface-to-air missile battery to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has now received the S-300PMU systems after multiple NATO members, including the United States, deployed Patriot surface-to-air missile systems to Slovakia to make up for the resulting shortfall in air and missile defense capacity in the country. The U.S. military, as well as other NATO allies, could possibly offer to deploy fighter jets to help guard Slovakia’s airspace as part of a new plan to give its MiG-29s to Ukraine.

Whether or not such a transfer ultimately comes to pass remains to be seen. As already noted, there are concerns about how readily the Ukrainian Air Force would be able to absorb any new combat jets into its fleets and support them over a protracted period. Over the course of the fighting so far, Russian forces have struck two key military aviation repair facilities in Ukraine, causing significant damage to both.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Air Force has experience with the MiG-29 platform and has been demonstrating its ability to keep them flying so far. It also currently has more pilots than it has jets, which would mitigate concerns about the need to train additional aviators. It might not be necessary for Ukrainian pilots to learn how to use all the features found on Slovakia’s Fulcrums that aren’t present in the country’s existing examples before getting them into combat, either, though some amount of supplementary instruction would still likely be required.

Slovakia’s Heger told Politico that his country is likely to face difficulties sustaining these jets itself without a “relationship” with Russia. “This is equipment that we want to finish [with] anyway, because we’re waiting for the F-16s,” he added.

Whether or not the boost in air combat capacity that these jets would give the Ukrainian Air Force is necessarily worth the effort is not entirely clear, either.

“They would help us to provide air patrols for the hunting of strikers, low-altitude targets, and some choppers, but it’s not for air dominance, not for air superiority,” a Ukrainian fighter pilot, known by his callsign “Juice,” told The War Zone in an exclusive interview last month. “These MiGs have almost the same radars, a little bit modernized. The MiG is very capable, it’s a great fighter but the main problem is its missiles, and the Polish use the same missiles as we do. That’s why we need to receive something new, with really capable weapons.”

In the meantime, foreign military aid besides fighter jets continues to pour into Ukraine. The U.S. government says that it expects to finish delivering an $800 million military assistance package that President Joe Biden announced last month by mid-April. Two cargo planes arrived in the region just yesterday with machine guns, grenades, body armor, and more for transfer into Ukraine, according to a senior U.S. defense official.

NEW: U.S. expects to finish delivering President Biden's most recent $800 million military aid package to Ukraine by mid-April: senior U.S. defense official.



Two U.S. flights arrived in the region yday with machine guns, body armor, grenades, and other explosives. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 12, 2022

A senior U.S. defense official said today that a “significant amount” of a batch of 100 Switchblade loitering munitions, more commonly referred to as “suicide drones,” has arrived in Ukraine and that these weapons are now in use in the field. You can read more about these weapons, which can be employed by very small units, and their capabilities here.

NEW: U.S. has delivered a "significant amount" of the first 100 Switchblade drones to Ukrainian troops and the kamikaze drones are being used in the field: senior U.S. defense official



U.S. is working hard to expedite the supplies of more of the drones that detonate over targets — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 12, 2022

The U.S. military’s delivery of Switchblades to Ukraine has reportedly been a model of sorts for possible future transfers of weapon systems requiring more substantial training.

It appears as if the Switchblade drone transfer helped move U.S. policy in this direction, and that the U.S. is finally preparing its military assistance for the reality of a longer war in Ukraine. Lithuania's training proposal got a big win from this too. pic.twitter.com/MswMKdMfQJ — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) April 12, 2022

The picture below highlights foreign deliveries of shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles, also known as man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), which have been a key factor in the Ukrainian military’s ability to prevent Russian forces from gaining air superiority over the country so far. The photo shows three individuals, from left to right, with a U.S.-made Stinger, a Polish-made Piorun, and a Soviet-era Igla-series type, the latter of which was already in Ukrainian inventory when the conflict began. You can read more about all three of these MANPADS here.

During a briefing for reporters today, a senior U.S. defense official said that the U.S. government currently cannot confirm or deny that Russian forces carried out an attack involving an unspecified chemical weapon against Ukrainian personnel in the strategic southern port city of Mariupol. They said that a lack of access is the biggest impediment to making any sort of initial assessment about what might have happened.

U.S. may not have a definitive finding on whether Russia used chemical weapons in Ukraine's Mariupol: senior U.S. defense official



"This alleged event happened just yesterday. We are not on the ground. We don't have perfect visibility," the official said. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 12, 2022

Senior defense official on why U.S. can't confirm reports of Russian chemical weapons use in Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol: "The biggest challenge is we're not there."



U.S. not able to talk to local medical professionals and other responders on ground, the official said. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 12, 2022

The U.S. government has explored the possibility that Russia’s units could mix non-lethal riot control agents with lethal chemical weapons to try to mask the latter, but there is no indication necessarily that this is what happened in Mariupol. American officials, among others, have warned multiple times over the past month or so that Russia’s military could launch a chemical weapons attack or otherwise create some other kind of chemical incident, possibly as a false flag.

U.S. has examined the possibility that Russia could disguise a chemical attack by mixing in riot control agents: senior U.S. defense official.



U.S. not clear whether that occurred in Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol, where the Azov regiment said Russia used chemical agents. — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch) April 12, 2022

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna (Anna) Malyar says that the country itself having trouble verifying the claims. Malyar said that there were indications that the munitions in question might actually have been white phosphorus incendiary rounds, which do also produce noxious fumes. The U.K. Ministry of Defense had warned about the possibility that Russian forces might employ white phosphorus in Mariupol yesterday. It is important to note that, while the use of white phosphorus is extremely controversial and is prohibited in certain circumstances under international treaties, it does not meet the definition of a chemical weapon according to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

⚡️ Deputy Defense Minister: Chemical weapon use not yet confirmed, may be phosphorus munition.



Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar said that the information is still being verified, but the preliminary data suggests phosphorus munition was used in Mariupol. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 12, 2022

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 11 April 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/3RYc4QJBuG



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/p6jpNvs1eU — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 11, 2022

Independent experts have further highlighted the limits of what can be determined one way or another so far based on the extremely limited information available at present.

Good point. If half a city is on fire in a war, if you look hard enough with a determined view, you will find something that resembles, vaguely, a chemical incident https://t.co/g57UJfcT8k — Dan Kaszeta 🇺🇦 (@DanKaszeta) April 12, 2022

This, actually, is reminiscent of what can happen if you give atropine to someone who isn’t a a nerve agent victim. Not saying that’s what happened, though https://t.co/cosIlQLsW4 — Dan Kaszeta 🇺🇦 (@DanKaszeta) April 12, 2022

A chemical attack may have, indeed, occurred. But ask yourself this: what net effect other than getting a bunch of you on twitter all stirred up has it had? — Dan Kaszeta 🇺🇦 (@DanKaszeta) April 11, 2022

I would advise caution repeating claims of Chemical Weapons use in Mariupol. It fits a pattern but there isn't any photographic evidence yet and it's entirely possible that other explanations exist. More evidence is likely to emerge but we don't know anything beyond basic details — Patrick Dominique Gui-Hilsman (@PatrickHilsman) April 11, 2022

My feeling is this one will be a hard one to prove, biomedical samples will be difficult to preserve, seems unlikely they can be smuggled out, and there will be chain of custody issues if collection isn't documented properly even if they do. — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) April 12, 2022

The Azov Battalion, also referred to as the Azov Regiment, a highly controversial neo-Nazi-linked organization currently fighting under the banner of Ukraine’s volunteer Territorial Defense Forces, first alledged that Russian forces had carried out the chemical weapon attack yesterday. So far, no hard evidence has emerged to support or refute this claim.

Azov has put out a video with details of the alleged chemical attack in Mariupol, with details of the symptoms from the attack. https://t.co/UAXqUcqo8M pic.twitter.com/bSBYNUXSTR — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) April 12, 2022

The only source reporting this so far is the Azov regiment. No independent/credible journalists are working in Mariupol now, so very difficult to verify. There were a lot of warnings earlier over Russia's potential use of chemical weapons in Ukraine https://t.co/TwC9pHf3tK — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) April 11, 2022

Andriy Biletsky, leader of the National Corps, the Azov movement’s political wing, reportedly said that chemical weapons were dropped on the Azovstal Metallurgical factory in Mariupol – three people were injured. pic.twitter.com/aTuVWuOPlq — Dylan Malyasov (@DylanMalyasov) April 11, 2022

Yesterday, Eduard Basurin, a spokesperson for the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic, also known as the DNR, a breakaway area in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region that Russia now recognizes as an independent country, did publicly advocate for the use of “chemical troops” to flush out the remaining defenders in Mariupol. However, it’s important to point out that the Russian military’s Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops are responsible for employing thermobaric weapons, such as TOS-1A multiple rocket launch systems and the specialized BMO-T armored personnel carriers designed to carry troops armed with shoulder-fired RPO-A launchers, which all very effective against dug-in opponents in urban areas.

Here’s “Donetsk People’s Republic” defense spokesman Eduard Basurin advocating the use of “chemical troops” against Mariupol’s last-remaining defenders. “They’ll find a way to smoke these moles out of their holes,” he says. pic.twitter.com/NRjRx5JTVO — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) April 11, 2022

Good find. Rare to see, a 1st recorded loss of a Russian BMO-T specialised APC for rocket flamethrower units. Based on a T-72 chassis, with a 2 man crew. It can carry 7, but usually a 4 man flamethrower section carrying 32x RPO-A shoulder-launched rockets.https://t.co/xNIxnySJun https://t.co/8VSxwLza60 — Dan (@Danspiun) April 12, 2022

geolocation of a Russian TOS-1A thermobaric MLRS in Donetske, south of Izyum https://t.co/d8GBlW3aCQ not far from the new pontoon bridge over the Siverskyi Donets river https://t.co/uW5ivs8EIF pic.twitter.com/aR7efRN2Bm — Samir (@obretix) April 4, 2022

At the same time, Russian authorities have accused the Ukrainian government, without providing any evidence, of preparing to stage chemical incidents as provocations. Many have warned could be an indication that Russia is preparing disinformation campaigns in advance to cover its own actions. There is certainly substantial evidence of Russian chemical warfare attacks elsewhere in the world in recent years, but more often as part of assassination operations targeting specific individuals. There are allegations that Russian forces used chemical weapons on a broader scale during the Second Chechen War and the Russian military has been complicit in their use by the Syrian government.

Basurin's comments to RIA Novosti. A frontal assault was deemed to be too costly.



Also, the Russian Ministry of Defence was warning that "Neo-Nazis" would instigate a chemical attack in Luhansk yesterday, not Mariupol, but a possible red flag. pic.twitter.com/54tvNeI01i — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) April 11, 2022

The U.K. Ministry of Defense has released its latest map showing its assessment of the current state of the conflict in Ukraine. British authorities also say that continue to expect a spike in fighting to occur in eastern Ukraine as the Russian military refocuses its efforts there.

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing.



The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 12 April 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/dJP4dBAWon



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/kEVfIgRDKd — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 12, 2022

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 12 April 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/kt8tMUxq3P



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vGy3y0iSjJ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 12, 2022

More evidence of possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine has emerged. Experts and observers continue to note similarities between the reports from Ukraine and incidents in past conflicts in which Russia has been involved, especially the Second Chechen War.

This @nytimes map of civilians killed in Bucha, Ukraine, provides a snap shot into the Russian army’s war crimes. Senseless and brutal. pic.twitter.com/dLsQwyTOCT — Kyle Matthews (@kylecmatthews) April 11, 2022

Next follows a "zachistka": cleanup or cleansing, an official term which in practice means rounding up & executing all men of fighting age (and often children & elderly too), raping women, destroying their homes and looting possessions. See Samashki, Novye Aldy etc. — Alexey Kovalyov (@Alexey__Kovalev) April 12, 2022

The video in the Tweet below reportedly shows Ukrainian forces employing British-supplied NLAW guided anti-tank missiles against Russian vehicles.

Ukrainian NLAW attack on dug in Russian armor pic.twitter.com/iwjTUmij7I — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 12, 2022

The picture seen below shows what appears to be Ukrainian volunteer Territorial Defense Forces personnel armed with various weapons, including DP-27 and Maxim M1910 machine guns. The designs of both of those guns predate World War II, but they fire 7.62x54mmR ammunition that is still being actively produced and is in widespread use around the world, including in Russia.

#Ukraine #Russia 🇷🇺🇺🇦: A photo of #Ukrainian combatants before the Journey to the front line with retro and quite modern weapons.



Several AK-74 rifles, DP-27 light machine gun, RPG-7/V2 Launcher, KPV HMG and a post-1941 Maxim M1910/30 machine gun (7.62x54mmR) can be seen. pic.twitter.com/1ldkzlKsvD — War Noir (@war_noir) April 12, 2022

Ukrainian authorities have reportedly detained pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, who had already been under house arrest after being indicted on charges of treason before the current conflict erupted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin toured the Vostochny Cosmodrome in eastern Russia today alongside Beluriasn President Alexander Lukashenko. Putin took the opportunity to reiterate the Russian government’s standing position that it was somehow “forced” to invade Ukraine due to purported threats to national security. Putin and Lukashenko both denied allegations that Russian forces have committed various war crimes during the conflict so far and claimed, without evidence, that the incidents like the massacre of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha had been staged.

Putin’s justifications for the war in Ukraine:



– “the main goal is to help people”

– “we were forced to do it”

– “we couldn’t put up with it any longer”

– “a clash was inevitable”

– “it was just a matter of time”

– “we didn’t have a choice, this was the right thing to do” pic.twitter.com/FxDttjqrqh — max seddon (@maxseddon) April 12, 2022

Putin dragged Lukashenko to a cosmodrome in far eastern Russia for this. He claims he has secret information about how mysterious “Englishmen” staged a “provocation” in Bucha. Not clear if he means the whole thing is fake or if they murdered hundreds and pretended Russia did it pic.twitter.com/0vwRG5BnTN — max seddon (@maxseddon) April 12, 2022

Lukashenko who has had a complex relationship with Putin and the Russian government over the years, but has fully moved into Moscow orbit more recently, also quipped that he “used to think my older brother [Putin] might send me there and not bring me back. Now I don’t think so anymore.”

Peskov asks Lukashenko if he wants to go to space.



“I would like to. I used to think my older brother [Putin] might send me there and not bring me back. Now I don’t think so anymore,” he says. “I have some people to send, so I’ll have a think about it.” pic.twitter.com/qDDLkidAHo — max seddon (@maxseddon) April 12, 2022

