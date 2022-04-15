A senior U.S. defense official has told The War Zone that Ukrainian forces did hit Russian Navy’s Project 1164 Slava class cruiser Moskva with a pair of domestically-developed Neptune anti-ship cruise missiles, directly contributing to its sinking in the Black Sea yesterday. There had been multiple earlier reports indicating that American authorities were increasingly confident in that assessment.

Much about the exact circumstances of the loss of the Moskva still remains murky, including whether or not it was indeed being towed back to port in the middle of a storm when it actually slipped below the waves, as Russian authorities have asserted. Regardless of the specific circumstances, if Ukrainian forces were indeed directly responsible for destroying the flagship of the Russian Navy’s Black Sea Fleet, as seems increasingly likely to have been the case, it would be the most significant naval combat loss in four decades, as you can read more about here.

Separately, overnight, Russian forces conducted a missile strike targeting the Vizar Zhulyany Machine-Building Plant, a missile and aviation-related enterprise in Kyiv. Authorities in Russia said this was in retaliation for reported Ukrainian cross-border attacks and that there were more strikes on targets in and around the Ukrainian capital yet to come.

The Washington Post‘s Dan Lamothe wrote on Twitter earlier today that a senior U.S. defense official had provided confirmation of the Ukrainian missile strike on Moskva to multiple reporters in the halls of the Pentagon earlier today. Multiple other outlets subsequently reported this news, as well.

The Russian warship Moskva was hit by two Ukrainian Neptune missiles, prompting its sinking, a senior U.S. defense official just told me and a handful of other reporters at the Pentagon. — Dan Lamothe (@DanLamothe) April 15, 2022

The Washington Post had already reported late yesterday that a senior U.S. official had confirmed that the Ukrainians did attack Moskva, but that individual could not say at that time what type of weapon had been employed. Reuters separately reported late yesterday that a senior U.S. official had said it was highly likely that the cruiser sank after a Ukrainian attack, but that conclusive evidence of this might prove elusive under the circumstances. CNN reported earlier today that a source said the U.S. government had only “medium confidence” in the Ukrainian military’s claims that it severely damaged the ship with two Neptunes.

A senior U.S. official said it appears highly likely that the Russian ship was sunk as a result of the Ukrainian attack. 100% proof might or might not come. — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) April 14, 2022

New: Ukraine’s claim it conducted a missile strike that sank the Moskva is believed to be credible, two sources familiar with US & western intel tell myself & @KatieBoLillis although officials as yet have no definitive proof. US believes with “medium confidence”. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 14, 2022

U.S. government assessments about what happened to the Moskva and its fate had already evolved significantly before the Russian Ministry of Defense had even admitted that it sunk. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby had initially said there were indications that the cruiser was still able to move under its own power after an initial fire and explosion, but told reporters later in the day yesterday that it was no longer possible to make that determination.

Kirby had also said that the U.S. military had access to unspecified imagery of Moskva at some point during the incident, which could have come from multiple sources, including manned and unmanned intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance aircraft operating in the region or spy satellites. Intercepted communications and other electronic intelligence have almost certainly contributed to the various American assessments regarding what happened to the cruiser.

Russian authorities claim to still be investigating the circumstances that resulted in the Moskva‘s sinking and have not provided any official statements on whether any members of the crew were killed or injured. Anton Gerashenko (Herashchenko), an advisor to Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Denys Monastyrsky, said that the ship’s captain, Anton Kuprin, had died, but this remains unconfirmed at the time of writing.

The commander of cruiser "Moskva", Anton Kuprin, died during explosion and fire on board. This was reported by the adviser to Minister of Internal Affairs of #Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko.



Captain Anton Kuprin gave the order to bombard #Snake Island on the first day of the war. pic.twitter.com/Fu9nJGvL08 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 15, 2022

Russian cruise missiles struck areas in Kyiv overnight, with Russian officials saying today that they had specifically targeted the Vizar Zhulyany Machine-Building Plant. The Russian Ministry of Defense says that it employed Kalibr cruise missiles fired from a Buyan-M class corvette in the Black Sea in this strike.

Russian MoD video showing Kalibr cruise missile launches from a Buyan-M small missile ship as part of last night’s strike. 4/https://t.co/yA4rRlxfZF pic.twitter.com/iRpRqwdgrp — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 15, 2022

The moment of a missile flight captured from a flat in Kyiv minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/fn4Nb6wQjy — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) April 14, 2022

The moment of a big blast in the Kyiv Oblast, possibly a missile strike. pic.twitter.com/5Zz350lgMy — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) April 14, 2022

This is the latest Russian missile strike targeting important elements of Ukraine’s domestic defense industry across the country. Vizar is a state-owned enterprise that traces its roots back to the Soviet era and is responsible for various missile and aviation-related work, notably including the production of components for S-300-series surface-to-air missiles. The Ukrainian military’s S-300s have been an important factor in the country’s continued ability to prevent Russian forces from gaining superiority after more than seven weeks of fighting. The Slovakian government just recently transferred an additional S-300 system to Ukraine to help bolster its air defense capabilities.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that it carried out this strike on the Vizar plant specifically in retaliation for reported Ukrainian cross-border attacks in recent weeks and that it planned to step up strikes on targets in and around Kyiv. Just yesterday, Russian authorities said that Ukrainian helicopters had struck a village in the Bryansk region, but this remains unconfirmed. Officials in Kyiv had denied responsibility, further claiming that authorities in Russia were seeking to create a provocation.

Watch: #Russia’s defense ministry has warned it will intensify attacks on the Ukrainian capital #Kyiv in response to strikes on Russian soil, after accusing Ukraine of targeting Russian border towns.https://t.co/EVJVlSP25t pic.twitter.com/Ozh38Go0R8 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 15, 2022

The Russian MoD said that it would increase the scale of missile strikes on Kyiv in response to Ukrainian attacks or sabotage on Russian territory. https://t.co/E83g3Q4yb8 pic.twitter.com/aaxuJvivBO — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 15, 2022

Video emerged today reportedly showing Russian air defenses in the Belgorod region in action, possibly in response to another attack. The Belgorod region is also where Russian officials said Ukrainian Mi-24 Hind attack helicopters had struck a fuel depot on the night of March 31-April 1. The exact circumstances surrounding that incident remain unclear.

Video of Russian air defense missiles launched in Belgorod. https://t.co/957e3JF8Ky pic.twitter.com/vEaVhwkB0V — Rob Lee (@RALee85) April 15, 2022

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released an official video that it says should various electronic warfare systems being employed in support of operations in Ukraine. This includes footage of a Krasukha-4. Back in March, Ukrainian forces captured a relatively intact example of the command post component of that system, representing a significant loss of one of Russia’s most capable electronic warfare assets, as you can read more about here.

Russian Defense Ministry released footage of its electronic warfare systems taking part in the invasion of Ukraine.



Namely, Krasukha-4, SPN-2 and Murmansk-BN. pic.twitter.com/VHwr7LUPTD — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) April 15, 2022

The picture below shows just one example of a multitude of instances where the turrets on Russian tanks have completely flown off after being struck by various anti-tank weapons now in the hands of Ukrainian forces.

The independent Center for Information Resilience says satellite imagery of an area near the Russian-occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine shows the digging of large grave sites. This would seem to be most likely related to civilians killed in the course of the conflict and comes as evidence has continued to grow that Russian forces have been deliberately targeting non-combatants in Ukraine, including through arbitrary executions in occupied areas.

More context on these graves can be seen below by @Nrg8000 who identified earlier this month that more than 800 new grave plots had been dug at this site.https://t.co/8YtXZ6Tesl pic.twitter.com/aeCzLdnt0v — Centre for Information Resilience (@Cen4infoRes) April 15, 2022

